Kolisi out, Van Staden in as Kriel leads Boks against Barbarians

Centre Jesse Kriel will captain the Springboks in tomorrow’s season-opening match against the Barbarians in Cape Town, with kick-off at 17:10.

According to The Citizen, Kriel takes over the captaincy from regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who has picked up a ‘niggle’, according to a Springboks press release. The flanker was on Tuesday named as the captain for the match.

Kriel, though, will not become the Boks’ 67th Test captain as the match against the invitational side is not a Test.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain, Kolisi, was due to lead the Boks in their first match of the year. Following tomorrow’s outing in Cape Town, the Boks will face Italy in two Tests, as well as Georgia in a one-off Test, before turning their attention to The Rugby Championship.

With Kolisi ruled out of the match tomorrow, Marco van Staden will wear the No 6 jersey and feature in a loose trio with Vincent Tshituka and Jean-Luc du Preez. Van Staden wasn’t part of the initial matchday 23.

The rest of the squad is unchanged.

Kriel made his debut for the Boks in 2015 and has played 79 Tests so far, including winning the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2023. He also featured at the global showpieces in 2015 and 2019.

The Barbarians team will be led by former Ireland great Peter O’Mahony. The side includes several former and current All Blacks, including Sam Cane and Mark Tele’a.

Boks team: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Neethling Fouche, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen.