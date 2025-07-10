Photos and video: Action on and off the field at the FNB U18 Craven Week

Future rugby stars are lighting up the field at the 2025 FNB U18 Craven Week being played at Middelburg Hoërskool in Mpumalanga.

On the field, provincial players are showcasing their prowess, while off the field, a friendly rugby match between kids got the crowd up on their feet and stole the show.

Relive the action:

Day 1

Limpopo vs Pumas | WP XV vs Griffons | Lions vs Bulls | Lions vs Bulls | SWD vs Free State |

Photos: Frans Lombard/Actionpix.

Day 2

Leopards vs Valke | Border vs Griquas | Border vs Griquas | WP vs Boland |

Photos: Frans Lombard/Actionpix.

Watch the kids steal the show:

Day 3

Limpopo vs Griffons | Pumas vs WP XV | Bulls vs Free State | SWD vs Lions |

Photos: Frans Lombard/Actionpix.

