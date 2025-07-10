Network Sport

Photos and video: Action on and off the field at the FNB U18 Craven Week

Catch the energy, the determination and the smiles! Here's a feel-good gallery from the first three days in Middelburg – plus a video that will warm your heart.

4 hours ago
Ruan de Ridder 1 minute read
The Blue Bulls and Free State clash on day three. Photo: Frans Lombard/Actionpix

Future rugby stars are lighting up the field at the 2025 FNB U18 Craven Week being played at Middelburg Hoërskool in Mpumalanga.

On the field, provincial players are showcasing their prowess, while off the field, a friendly rugby match between kids got the crowd up on their feet and stole the show.

Relive the action:

Day 1

Limpopo vs Pumas |
WP XV vs Griffons |
Lions vs Bulls |
Lions vs Bulls |
SWD vs Free State |

    Photos: Frans Lombard/Actionpix. Make sure to keep an eye on his Facebook page for more.

    Read more: SWD stun Free State, Lions trump Bulls and Pumas pummel Limpopo

    Day 2

    Leopards vs Valke |
    Border vs Griquas |
    Border vs Griquas |
    WP vs Boland |

      Photos: Frans Lombard/Actionpix.

       

      View this post on Instagram

       

      A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

       

      View this post on Instagram

       

      A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

       

      View this post on Instagram

       

      A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

      Read more: WP hit 80 as Border and Sharks win, and Leopards and Valke draw

      Watch the kids steal the show:

      @middelburgobserver

      Craven Week kids steal the show.

      ♬ original sound – MiddelburgObserver – MiddelburgObserver

      Day 3

      Limpopo vs Griffons |
      Pumas vs WP XV |
      Bulls vs Free State |
      SWD vs Lions |

        Photos: Frans Lombard/Actionpix.

         

        View this post on Instagram

         

        A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

         

        View this post on Instagram

         

        A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

         

        View this post on Instagram

         

        A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

        Read more: Limpopo fight back as Pumas, Bulls and Lions bullied

        Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
        4 hours ago
        Ruan de Ridder 1 minute read

        Ruan de Ridder

        A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.

        Related Articles

        Craven Week: Limpopo fight back as Pumas, Bulls and Lions bullied

        22 hours ago

        Proteas coach: Wiaan Mulder put team before record

        July 9, 2025

        Craven Week: WP hit 80 as Border and Sharks win, and Leopards and Valke draw

        July 8, 2025

        Springboks reflect on mistakes, vow stronger showing against Italy

        July 8, 2025
        Back to top button