Watch: What to expect on the final day of the 2025 FNB U18 Craven Week

The action at this year’s FNB U18 Craven Week, being played at Middelburg Hoërskool (Middies) in Mpumalanga, is set to conclude tomorrow.

As is custom, matches on day five of the tournament will be played on more than one field. The unofficial final will be played on the A-field at 12:45.

Here’s what you can expect:

Tries galore

The first four days saw big scores fuelled by tries galore. From superb counterattacks to darting runs, the showpiece event showcased why South African schoolboy rugby is raved about.

The weapon of choice has been lethal rolling mauls from lineout ball, often culminating in hookers dotting down for five-pointers. Think of Limpopo’s Ziahn Lombaard (Hoërskool Pietersburg), who scored a hat-trick of tries off the back of a maul on day three, or Leopards hooker Juan van Rhyn of Hoërskool Lichtenburg, who scored from a rolling maul that cruised over the tryline with less than 120 seconds on the clock in match two of day four.

Let’s not forget the try-of-the-tournament contenders that include Middies and Pumas fullback Katlego Baloyi’s five-pointer on day one and Valke winger Dihan Crause from Hoërskool Transvalia’s second try of the match on day two. Prefer a prop in full flight? WP frontrower Jordan Jooste (Paarl Boys’ High School) would’ve made you proud yesterday.

All indications are that the try-scoring feast is likely to continue tomorrow.

@supersportschools Western Province sail past the Sharks! ✨🏉 Jordan Jooste scored a spectacular try as WP overpowered the Sharks on Day 4 of Craven Week. WP flexed their muscles in a 45-13 win in Middelburg! 😤🔥 Day 4 and the best is yet to come!💪 #TheSportYouCareAboutMost💫 #sportsontiktok ♬ original sound – SuperSport Schools

Sublime kicking off the tee

Compliments should also go to the boots that kept the scoreboard ticking from difficult angles. WP’s flyhalf, Ethan van Biljon of Stellenberg High School, comes to mind as he maintained a perfect kicking record during yesterday’s bruising of the Sharks. Ethan slotted six conversions, three of them near the touchline, as well as a penalty, as he racked up 15 of his side’s 45 points yesterday.

Another Province kicker, WP XV centre Iwan Jordaan (Paarl Boys’ High School) was also in fine kicking form against the Pumas on day three. He slotted three conversions, one being a difficult kick from the touchline, in four attempts. Free State flyhalf Darius Erwee (Grey College) was another who showed the power in his boot, kicking over a long-range effort in his side’s thumping of the Bulls on Wednesday.

More Muller magic?

WP centre Markus Muller of Paarl Gimnasium will surely want to continue his try-scoring form, which has made him a much-talked-about topic heading into this year’s tournament. Will he help his side to victory against the SWD Eagles? There’s no reason he shouldn’t.

A fellow SA Schools hopeful, Sharks fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya (Westville Boys’ High School), would want to shine in his final match of the tournament. A good performance would likely see him selected for either the SA Schools or SA Schools A-side – these teams play each other in a friendly on Middies’ A-field next Thursday.

@supersportschools Staryboy Siyaya! ⭐️🚀 Zekhethelo Siyaya scored a brilliant try against Eastern Province in their FNB U18 Craven Week match-up! The Sharks claimed a 41-10 W over EP! 😤🔥 Congratulations to the boys!🔥👏 #TheSportYouCareAboutMost💫 #sportsontiktok ♬ original sound – SuperSport Schools

Bulls No 14 Thabiso Simelane (St Alban’s College), who scored a hat-trick in his side’s 52-33 loss to the Free State, will hope to add more tries to his tally and also stake his name for selection. Speaking of the Free State, don’t take your eyes off fullback Lamla Mgedezi (Grey College), who also scored three tries in the match.

Game on

The SWD Eagles stand between WP and a sixth consecutive unofficial Craven Week title. That match kicks off at 12:45 on the A-field.

Fixtures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caxton Network News (@caxtonnetworknews)