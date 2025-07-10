Craven Week: WP head to main game as Valke soar and Leopards let lead slip

It was the penultimate match day of this year’s FNB U18 Craven Week, and the question on everyone’s lips at Middelburg Hoërskool was: Would Western Province make it to the unofficial final again?

That question was finally answered when the final whistle of the day blew, but before we get to that, here’s how day four of this elite provincial schoolboy rugby tournament unfolded.

Boland vs Valke

Both sides were looking for their first win of the tournament, with Boland having lost to WP on day two and the Valke having played to an exciting draw against Leopards. Valke scrumhalf Joshua van Rensburg (Hoërskool Alberton) kicked off the action, and it was his side that scored the first try of the day when winger Dihan Crause (Hoërskool Transvalia) crossed the tryline early on. Unfortunately for the Valke, Joshua failed to convert.

A failed lineout by Boland, 5m from the Valke tryline, eventually ended with Valke prop Ruan Rossouw (Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen) scoring from a rolling maul at the other end of the field. This time, Joshua managed to add the extras to put the score at 12-0.

No 15 Deshean Pietersen (also from EG Jansen), playing flyhalf, was the next to get five points, but again Joshua failed to convert. Boland fullback Harold de Silva (Bella Vista Hoërskool) and centre Lorenzo Kroutz from Hoërskool Overberg got their side into the match, and with both tries converted by flyhalf Zion Rabie (Hoërskool Weston High School), they trailed 17-14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

The half-time hooter sounded, but Valke had one last opportunity to attack, starting with a lineout 5m from the Boland tryline. An infringement in maul defence led to a penalty, and once again Valke opted for a maul. Boland infringed again at lineout time, but this time the Valke chose to take an attacking scrum. Boland were reduced to 14 after prop Joshua Swarts (Hoërskool Charlie Hofmeyr) was shown a yellow card for dangerous play. With the clock deep in the red, Boland bashed Valke back from the tryline, but ended up conceding a penalty that Joshua sent through the posts to make the half-time score 20-14.

Boland was shown another yellow card in the 47th minute, this time to flanker Gerhard Goosen (Charlie Hofmeyr), again for a dangerous tackle. Unruly scrummaging gave the Valke a penalty, and replacement Juan van Aswegen (EG Jansen) added three more points to his team’s tally. A clever kick downfield, which Boland unsuccessfully tried to keep in play, led to smart work by winger Tumi Moloi (Transvalia), who finished off a beautiful try. A failed conversion by Juan meant the scoreboard read 28-14. Boland bounced back through fullback West-Lee Uithaler (Langeberg Sekondêre Skool), but the extras were not added.

With eight minutes left to play, replacement Valke prop Deveraux Weideman (also from EG Jansen) barged over the line, and Juan converted to take the score to 35-19. Moments later, he was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, with just over five minutes remaining. The clock kept ticking, and Boland attempted to finish on a high. They knocked the ball on in an attempt to score a try, and had another go right at the end, but again Valke’s defence proved too strong. The final score: 35-19 in favour of Valke.

Griquas vs Leopards

It took less than 120 seconds in the second match of the day for the opening try, as the Leopards showed they were on the hunt for their first win of the tournament. Hooker Juan van Rhyn of Hoërskool Lichtenburg was at the back of a rolling maul that cruised over the tryline. Flyhalf Eduard Dreyer (Hoërskool Wesvalia) added the extras, which he also did shortly after, when scrumhalf Rea Motsusi (Lichtenburg) chipped and chased his own kick down and – thanks to the bounce of the rugby ball – finished with a flourish. The Leopards continued their dominant start, adding tries by centre Oratile Sekoto (also from Lichtenburg) and winger Elzeno Schalkwyk (Klerksdorp Hoërskool). Sadly for them, neither was converted by Eduard.

Griquas captain and centre Jonathan Harding (Hoërskool Diamantveld) led from the front to put his side on the scoreboard. The try was not converted, but shortly after, the Griquas scored another try, by No 8 Enrique Boshoff (also from Diamantveld), which this time was converted by flyhalf Aidan Gadeija (Hoërskool Prieska). Griquas winger Themba Kella of Hoërskool Upington scored a five-pointer as the hooter sounded for half-time, and the conversion by Aidan meant the Leopards’ lead was reduced to just five points at half-time, 24-19.

The big cats started the second half like the first, scoring a try early on. Flanker Franco Dumond (Wesvalia) scored, and Eduard converted to take the score to 31-19. Few would have guessed that this would be the Leopards’ final try of the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

Griquas flyhalf Aidan converted his own try, and the Leopards were reduced to 14 players when Jordan Rathebe (Hoërskool Vryburg High School) was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle. Griquas took full advantage of the extra man, with replacement Jayden de Klerk (Diamantveld) crossing the line to draw them level. Aidan missed the conversion, however, and the score remained tied at 31-all.

Griquas were awarded a penalty at scrum time, and Aidan slotted it in to give them the lead for the first time in the match. But with nine minutes remaining, Leopards flyhalf Eduard responded with a penalty of his own to level the scores once again.

But then, some brilliant play by Aidan saw him score his second try of the match. He converted it himself, giving Griquas a seven-point lead. They added one more try at the end through lock Zuan Rautenbach (Diamantveld), but Aidan missed the conversion. The full-time score was, somewhat unexpectedly, 46-34 to the Griquas.

Border vs Eastern Province

Eastern Cape bragging rights were up for grabs in this fixture. EP flyhalf Tristan Kemp of Grey High School opened the scoring, slotting a penalty after missing his first goal attempt.

Border scored the first five-pointer of the match when winger Njongo Mbanga (Selborne College) crossed the tryline. The conversion was missed by flyhalf Ndimphiwe Songqwaba, but Border had a 5-3 lead.

A successful long-range penalty by Tristan saw EP regain the lead. EP then got into scoring mood and put three converted tries onto the board. Flanker Liyema Katikati (Kingswood College) cut through the Border defence to score a try, which was followed by a brilliant team try that started in their own half and was finished by lock Neshaun Bester (Hoërskool Andrew Rabie High School). The entertainers struck again shortly after when centre Erin Nelson (Graeme College) dotted down. Tristan’s kicking boot kept the scoreboard ticking. At half-time, EP led 27-5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

A yellow card to replacement Likhona Bill (Graeme College) proved costly to EP, as Border made the numerical advantage count. They set up a maul from a lineout that led to a try for replacement hooker Liam Hansen of Selborne. The try was converted by Bungqina Nuku (also from Selborne), and EP’s lead was reduced to 27-12. Tristan’s boot failed to add another penalty to extend their tally. Great defence by EP saw Border knock the ball on in an attempt to score a try in the corner, keeping their lead intact.

Poor discipline and a scrappy affair characterised the final minutes of the match. Tristan extended his side’s lead to 18 points with a successful penalty. But then each team received a yellow card: Border replacement prop Zeake Mata (Queen’s College Boys’ High School) for repeated scrum infringements, and EP winger Lucritia Magua (Graeme College) for a cynical infringement. The 30-12 scoreline sealed EP’s first victory of this year’s showpiece.

Western Province vs Sharks

The answer to the day’s burning question – Would WP make it to the unofficial final again? – came loud and clear in the final fixture of the day, as they delivered a resounding “Of course, we will!” with a commanding performance against the Sharks.

The KZN side made an early statement, with flyhalf Liyema Nela (Hilton College) slotting the first points of the match, hinting at an upset. But WP soon found their rhythm, turning on the style that has made them a consistent Craven Week force. The victory means WP will contest the unofficial final on Saturday at 12:45, once again proving their pedigree on school rugby’s biggest stage.

What followed was a tightly contested battle, with the momentum swinging both ways in a high-quality clash between two determined teams. Despite a try-saving tackle by a SA Schools hopeful, Sharks fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya (Westville Boys’ High School), WP scrumhalf Jayden Brits (Hoër Landbouskool Boland) scored the opening try in the follow-up play. Flyhalf Ethan van Biljon of Stellenberg High School added the extras. After a lengthy injury delay, the Sharks hit back through winger Jadrian Afrikaner (Westville) to regain the lead. Liyema converted, and the Sharks led 10-7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middelburg Observer (@mobserver)

It was then time for one of the most talked-about South African schoolboys – Markus Muller of Paarl Gimnasium – to show why he is held in high regard. His powerful leg drive resulted in a try for the try-scoring machine. Ethan converted from the touchline, and WP took the lead (14-10). Another penalty by Liyema put his side within one point. Unforced errors by both flyhalves – first by Ethan from the restart kick, and then the more costly mistake by his counterpart, Liyema. The latter’s knock forward on his tryline resulted in an attacking scrum for WP that led to a penalty, and ultimately a try by prop Matthew van der Merwe of Rondebosch Boys’ High School. Ethan added the extras and took the score to 21-13.

As the hooter sounded, WP were awarded a penalty and opted to go for the poles. Ethan added three more points, and Province led 24-13 at the break.

Sharks winger Jadrian almost scored his second try of the match, but knocked the ball on before the tryline. The missed opportunity signalled a turn in momentum again as replacement WP prop Jordan Jooste (Paarl Boys’ High School) showed a clean pair of heels and finished brilliantly with a Bryan Habana-esque dive. Of course, Ethan sent the ball through the middle of the posts. At 31-13, Jordan had another powerful burst towards the tryline, leading to an attacking scrum for his side. No 15 Jadon Ocks (Hoër Landbouskool Boland), listed on the team sheet as a winger for this encounter, added five more points in the resulting play. Ethan had a tough kick, again from the touchline, to keep his perfect kicking record of the match intact, extending WP’s lead to 38-13.

WP added another try, scored by captain Josh Neill (Rondebosch) and converted by Ethan, to book their place in the main match of the final day – against the SWD Eagles – with a convincing 45-13 win.

Will they win the unofficial final for the sixth consecutive time? We find out on Saturday.

Photos and video: Action on and off the field at the FNB U18 Craven Week

