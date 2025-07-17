Kwagga Smith urges Boks to maintain intensity ahead of The Rugby Championship

After a much-improved performance in the breakdown battle during the Springboks’ second Test against Italy in Gqeberha at the weekend, loose forward Kwagga Smith says the South Africans need to maintain that standard as they head into their final match before The Rugby Championship.

According to The Citizen, the Springboks will face Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday (kick-off 17:10), with the 11th-ranked side having lost both of their previous meetings (2003 and 2021).

The fixture follows South Africa’s commanding 45–0 win over Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, despite playing with 14 men for an hour. The Springboks showed a turnaround in the breakdown battle after Italy had dominated that area, winning turnovers and slowing down play during their 42–24 win at Loftus the previous week.

Breakdown needed more prep

“I think the mindset against Italy at Loftus maybe wasn’t up there as it should have been,” Smith said. “After you get a beating in some departments, you go and rectify it. So obviously it was better the next weekend.”

He said their opponents are ‘hard people’ known for their strength and would offer a similar challenge to Italy.

“They grew up in a rural country and are strong people. They have a lot of passion. Everyone wants to measure themselves against the Springboks, so it will be a tough battle this weekend.

“They are going to be physical. They are one team that never steps back. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard is, those guys will keep fighting, keep on playing.”

Georgian players have personal motivation against Boks

Smith said the game has special significance for Georgian players who hope to impress on the international stage and secure contracts in France or elsewhere, where several top Georgians already play.

“They want to measure themselves against us, the Springboks, because that might give them an opportunity to get a contract in France or wherever in the world. It’s a huge opportunity for them to prove themselves against the best and that might open their career forward.”

Smith said it was up to the Springboks to keep improving ahead of The Rugby Championship, which kicks off against Australia at Ellis Park on August 16.

“For us, it is to make sure we get better every game and it speaks for itself – the game went better after the Pretoria–Italy match. For us playing this weekend, we have a responsibility to keep that standard up and keep getting better.”