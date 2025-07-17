Kwagga: No drop in breakdown intensity against Georgia

Loose forward Kwagga Smith said the Springboks had rectified mistakes in the breakdown battle against Italy but needed to maintain that standard.

After a much-improved performance in the breakdown battle during the Springboks’ second Test against Italy in Gqeberha on the weekend, loose forward Kwagga Smith said the South Africans need to maintain that standard as they head into their final match before the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks take on Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm), with the 11th-ranked nation losing both of the teams’ previous two matches (2003 and 2021).

The game follows South Africa’s commanding 45–0 win against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium despite having 14 men for an hour. The Springboks showed a turnaround in the breakdown battle, after Italy were far superior in that regard, winning turnovers or at least slowing down play, during their 42–24 defeat at Loftus the week before.

Breakdown needed more prep

“I think the mindset against Italy at Loftus maybe wasn’t up there as it should have been,” Smith said. “After you get a beating in some departments, you go and rectify it. So obviously it was better the next weekend.”

He said Georgians were a “hard people” known for their strength, and would offer a similar challenge to the Italians.

“They grew up in a rural country and are strong people. They have a lot of passion. Everyone wants to measure themselves against the Springboks, so it will be a tough battle this weekend.

“They are going to be physical. They are one team that never steps back. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard is, those guys will keep fighting, keep on playing.”

Georgian players have personal motivation against Boks

He said the game has special significance for Georgian players who wish to impress on the international stage and earn contracts in France, for instance, where several top Georgians already play.

“They want to measure themselves against us, the Springboks because that might give them an opportunity to get a contract in France or wherever in the world. It’s a huge opportunity for them to prove themselves against the best and that might open their career forward.”

Smith said it was up to the South Africans to improve whatever they could ahead of the Rugby Championship, which kicks off against Australia at Ellis Park on 16 August.

“For us, it is to make sure we get better every game and it speaks for itself the game went better after the Pretoria–Italy game. For us playing this weekend, we have a responsibility to keep that standard up and keep getting better.”