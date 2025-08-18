Siya Kolisi ruled out with knee injury ahead of Wallabies clash

The Springboks will face the Wallabies in Cape Town without their inspirational captain, Siya Kolisi, after he was ruled out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

Kolisi limped off in the first half of Saturday’s 38–22 defeat to Australia at Ellis Park, and his setback means he will also miss the heavyweight The Rugby Championship showdown with the All Blacks at Eden Park on September 6.

Coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed the news earlier today while providing an update on the Boks’ growing casualty list.

“Siya’s out with a knee, Pieter-Steph [du Toit] concussion, Kurt-Lee [Arendse] knee, Edwill [van der Merwe] ankle. Siya could miss three to four weeks,” Erasmus said.

Jesse Kriel will take over the captaincy in Kolisi’s absence, while there was some relief with the confirmation that Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe have both been cleared to play on Saturday.

Erasmus admitted the latest injuries have forced a rethink of his selection plans, particularly in the loose trio.

“They gave us shots there. Siya hurt his knee about five minutes from halftime and shortly after that Marco [van Staden’s] mouthguard pinged which meant he needed to be assessed. Then Kwagga had to come on, then Pieta [Pieter-Steph du Toit] had to go off concussed. [The Wallabies] were really good at the breakdown — and legally so. They really had our number there.”

The Boks have been criticised for ‘overplaying’ at Ellis Park and Erasmus insists they are likely to go back to their fundamentals in Cape Town.

“I felt we were on the wrong side of the balance, but we hope to go back to our strengths. Our downfall was going 22 points up and then losing momentum from there. It’s very hard to win a Test match when you don’t have momentum.”

Erasmus said the match–23 had already been decided internally but hinted at ‘significant changes’ from what was initially planned. The official team announcement is expected tomorrow.

The post Massive Siya blow for Boks first appeared on SA Rugby Mag.