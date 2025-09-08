Springbok Women look ahead after tough loss to France

The Springbok Women are not proud of their big defeat against France in their final Pool D match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, but there are many positives out of their performance in Northampton yesterday.

That is the view of SA head coach Swys de Bruin after his side suffered a disappointing 57-10 defeat to the French at Franklin’s Gardens and in the process lined up a quarter-final against the defending champions, New Zealand, in Exeter at 14:00 on Saturday.

‘There are positives though’

“France played very well today and we did not,” said De Bruin. The reality is that they are ranked fourth in the world and that showed.

“In fact, the top four sides in the world all scored 40 or more points to win their final pool matches this weekend, which shows the gap between them and the rest right now.”

The coach said ‘there are positives though’, one being the nine players he rested being fresh for the quarter-final.

“Today also exposed nine players to the harsh realities of what world cups are all about. One can look at that as an investment into the future.”

The Springbok Women’s coach was concerned about a number of areas of this team’s play. “We came up against a very good pack and they dominated us. I did not expect that.

“They were very clinical and scored from every opportunity, while our inability to protect our ball also handed them easy points. The red card we received also did not make things easier, but despite all of that, we have something to work with this week.”

Springbok Women gear up to play Black Ferns

De Bruin said they greatly respect the Black Ferns, who beat Ireland 40–0 in their final pool match. Playing New Zealand’s next best side in Cape Town last month will help them in preparing for the quarter-final, the first time they will contest the knock-out stages in the tournament.

“Sixteen teams arrived here and eight are on their way home,” said De Bruin.

“We still have a chance to make more history, despite being massive underdogs. As you saw against France, our girls never gave up and scored the last points of the match. That fighting spirit is something that will always give us a chance.”

The team travels to Exeter on today and has their first training session tomorrow.

