Latsha to lead Bok Women in final World Cup pool game against France

There are a number of changes to the team that beat Italy last weekend, with all the squad players getting an opportunity.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, Springbok women’s coach Swys de Bruin has rung the changes for his team’s final World Cup Pool D match against France in Northampton on Sunday.

With wins against Brazil and Italy in the bag, the South Africans will play in the quarter-finals for the first time next week, against either Ireland or New Zealand.

Babalwa Latsha, the most capped prop in Bok women’s rugby history, will lead the team for the first time at this level, while Mary Zulu (flyhalf) and Anathi Qolo (lock) will make their Women’s Rugby World Cup debuts in the starting team at Franklin’s Gardens.

Apart from Zulu and Qolo, who will start at lock next to Vainah Ubisi, there will be first appearances at the 2025 tournament for Luchell Hanekom (hooker), Xoliswa Khuzwayo (prop), Nomsa Mokwai (lock) and Faith Tshauke (loose forward), all of whom are set to make their tournament debuts from the bench.

The most capped scrumhalf in Springbok women’s rugby history, Tayla Kinsey, will also add a third Rugby World Cup arrow to her bow when she comes off the bench against France, a team she has faced four times before, in what will be her 41st Test cap.

All the squad players to get game time

In the backline, only Chumisa Qawe will be starting in the same jersey as last week, while Byrhandré Dolf and Nadine Roos return as fullback and scrumhalf respectively, having played on the wing and fullback against Italy.

Latsha and Aseza Hele (No 8) are the only forwards who started against Italy, with Qolo the only member of the pack who has not played in either of the first two matches.

De Bruin said the tweaks in combinations were based on a couple of factors, including the fact that they have already qualified for the quarter-finals next weekend.

“That was ideal for us, as we can now make sure that all the players in the squad will get game time before the quarter-finals,” said De Bruin.

“We were guided by our medical team about the workload of certain players and that played a role as well.”

These include team captain Nolusindiso Booi, fellow lock Danelle Lochner, hooker Lindelwa Gwala, prop Sanelisiwe Charlie, flanker Sizophila Solontsi and backs Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Zintle Mpupha and Ayanda Malinga.

Springbok women’s team to play France (15-1):

Byrhandré Dolf, Jakkie Cilliers, Eloise Webb, Chumisa Qawe, Maceala Samboya, Mary Zulu, Nadine Roos, Aseza Hele, Catha Jacobs, Lerato Makua, Anathi Qolo, Vainah Ubisi, Babalwa Latsha (capt), Micke Gunter, Yonela Ngxingolo. Bench: Luchell Hanekom, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Nomsa Mokwai, Faith Tshauke, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Tayla Kinsey, Aphiwe Ngwevu