Proteas take World Test Championship trophy on nationwide victory tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the schedule for the Proteas’ nationwide Mace tour.

On June 18 and 19, fans across Gauteng came out in their thousands to welcome the newly crowned Test world champions home.

The celebrations began with the squad’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport, which was followed by a special welcome reception at CSA head office in Melrose Estate.

This month, the Proteas will take the Mace to other parts of the country.

The tour is set to start in Kimberley and Bloemfontein next Tuesday, followed by Durban, Gqeberha, East London and Cape Town.

Mace tour schedule:

September 23: Kimberley and Bloemfontein

08:30 – 10:00: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

12:30 – 14:00: Tshoseletso High School, Rocklands, Bloemfontein

17:30 – 18:30: Airport meet and greet, King Shaka International, Durban

September 24: Durban and Gqeberha

08:30 – 09:30: City bus parade from Umhlanga to Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

09:30 – 12:00: SAB Braai Day at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

17:30 – 19:30: Boardwalk photo opportunity and signing session, Gqeberha

September 25: Gqeberha and East London

08:00 – 10:00: School assembly event and captain’s panel discussion, Grey High School, Gqeberha

14:00 – 16:00: East London city bus parade, King William’s Town to Mdantsane Township to East London CBD

16:00 – 17:30: City Hall fan activation, photo opportunity and signing session, East London

September 26: Cape Town

12:00 – 14:00: Fan meet and greet, Grand Parade, Cape Town

14:00 – 16:00: CBD open bus parade, Cape Town

