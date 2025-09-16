Proteas take World Test Championship trophy on nationwide victory tour
Proteas fans will get their chance to celebrate as the Test champions embark on a Mace tour across six South African cities this month.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the schedule for the Proteas’ nationwide Mace tour.
On June 18 and 19, fans across Gauteng came out in their thousands to welcome the newly crowned Test world champions home.
The celebrations began with the squad’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport, which was followed by a special welcome reception at CSA head office in Melrose Estate.
This month, the Proteas will take the Mace to other parts of the country.
The tour is set to start in Kimberley and Bloemfontein next Tuesday, followed by Durban, Gqeberha, East London and Cape Town.
Mace tour schedule:
September 23: Kimberley and Bloemfontein
08:30 – 10:00: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
12:30 – 14:00: Tshoseletso High School, Rocklands, Bloemfontein
17:30 – 18:30: Airport meet and greet, King Shaka International, Durban
September 24: Durban and Gqeberha
08:30 – 09:30: City bus parade from Umhlanga to Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
09:30 – 12:00: SAB Braai Day at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
17:30 – 19:30: Boardwalk photo opportunity and signing session, Gqeberha
September 25: Gqeberha and East London
08:00 – 10:00: School assembly event and captain’s panel discussion, Grey High School, Gqeberha
14:00 – 16:00: East London city bus parade, King William’s Town to Mdantsane Township to East London CBD
16:00 – 17:30: City Hall fan activation, photo opportunity and signing session, East London
September 26: Cape Town
12:00 – 14:00: Fan meet and greet, Grand Parade, Cape Town
14:00 – 16:00: CBD open bus parade, Cape Town
The post Proteas taking Mace to six SA cities appeared first on SA Cricketmag.