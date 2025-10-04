Springboks clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles with win over Argentina

The Springboks edged Argentina 29-27 in a hard-fought Rugby Championship match at Twickenham in London on Saturday to win the trophy for a second time in a row.

It is the first time the Boks have gone back-to-back in the competition and the sixth time they have won the trophy in total.

The Boks scored four tries to the three by the Pumas, with Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx both dotting down twice.

It was a solid Bok performance, but they gave away a number of penalties, while the Pumas fought until the very end, and played their part in the match. The Pumas again led at the break, before the Boks pulled away in the middle stages of the second period. Argentina scored a converted try late on to win a consolation bonus point.

New Zealand finished the competition as runners up.