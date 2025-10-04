Argentina v South Africa at Twickenham — LIVE

The Boks are looking to win titles back-to-back for the first time.

Argentina host South Africa in the final Rugby Championship match of the season at Twickenham in London on Saturday, with kickoff at 3pm.

A win by the Boks will ensure they capture the title, back-to-back, for the first time.

The Boks go into the game on the back of two powerful wins in the competition — a hammering of the All Blacks in Wellington and last week’s big win against the Pumas in Durban.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has stuck largely with the same team that did the business in Durban for this match. There are, however, several changes in the Argentina team.

Live updates from the match in London on Saturday will appear below. For latest posts please refresh.

TEAMS

Argentina: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Justo Piccardo, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Cruz Mallía, 10 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Santiago Grondona, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Joel Sclavi, 2 Julián Montoya (capt), 1 Mayco Vivas.

Bench: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Juan González, 21 Joaquín Oviedo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Rodrigo Isgró.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.