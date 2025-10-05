Rassie: Canan was lucky to escape second yellow card

Rassie Erasmus admits Canan Moodie was fortunate to escape a second yellow card in the Springboks’ 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Moodie endured a mixed evening in London as the Boks clinched back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time.

The young centre was sent to the sin bin early on for a high tackle, before a risky rush on defence later in the first half saw him knock the ball forward in what many thought was a deliberate act. Referee Angus Gardner, however, ruled it accidental, awarding only a scrum to Argentina.

Erasmus conceded afterwards that, had he been in Felipe Contepomi’s shoes, he might have seen things differently.

“Canan was lucky with the one that he tapped back – it was almost two yellow cards there,” Erasmus said.

“If I was Felipe, I would have said one was maybe a red card and the one he was trying to reach might have been more than a yellow.

“I’m not blaming the referee, I’m just saying it was close calls that could have changed the game even more.”