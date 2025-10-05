Rassie: Canan was lucky to escape second yellow card
Rassie Erasmus reflected on tight refereeing calls after Canan Moodie’s mixed performance in the Boks’ narrow Rugby Championship win over Argentina.
Rassie Erasmus admits Canan Moodie was fortunate to escape a second yellow card in the Springboks’ 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.
Moodie endured a mixed evening in London as the Boks clinched back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time.
The young centre was sent to the sin bin early on for a high tackle, before a risky rush on defence later in the first half saw him knock the ball forward in what many thought was a deliberate act. Referee Angus Gardner, however, ruled it accidental, awarding only a scrum to Argentina.
Erasmus conceded afterwards that, had he been in Felipe Contepomi’s shoes, he might have seen things differently.
“Canan was lucky with the one that he tapped back – it was almost two yellow cards there,” Erasmus said.
“If I was Felipe, I would have said one was maybe a red card and the one he was trying to reach might have been more than a yellow.
“I’m not blaming the referee, I’m just saying it was close calls that could have changed the game even more.”
- This article first appeared on SA Rugby Mag.