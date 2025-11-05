Runners react as Comrades Marathon organisers confirm entries will not be extended

No more entries will be taken for next year’s Comrades Marathon, organisers have confirmed, despite the cap of 22 000 runners being reached within 10 hours after going on sale.

While organisers had previously offered an additional 1 500 entries when they sold out in record time in 2017, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed yesterday this would not be the case for the 99th edition of the annual ultra-marathon.

When entries were previously extended, the initial cap was 20 000, and CMA general manager Alain Dalais said organisers had reached the final limit agreed upon by CMA board members for the 2026 event.

The only way now for runners to get an entry for next year’s race would be to utilise the substitution system (in March and April next year) which allowed people to take entries relinquished by others.

“The board has already taken a decision not to extend the entry limit for two reasons — the safety of the participants and the runner experience on race day,” Dalais said.

Why the entry limit?

Organisers received some criticism on social media for limiting entries to 22 000 individuals, with other mass participation road races around the world accepting far more participants.

Last week, the New York Marathon had nearly 60 000 finishers, which was a record for a 42km race.

Dalais, however, said Comrades faced unique challenges. Not only was it 90km in distance, more than twice the distance of a standard marathon, but it was held between two cities.

“We have to restrict entries for safety reasons, among other things,” Dalais said.

“At World Marathon Majors races (including New York) cities come to a complete halt, there are fantastic public transport systems and the races are held within the city limits.

“In some areas the roads here are quite narrow, and there are also ongoing roadworks along the route which have not been completed, so we need to take that into account because we don’t yet know the exact course.”

Mixed reactions

Runners had mixed reactions to the quick sellout of entries for the 2026 edition of South Africa’s oldest road running race, an ‘up’ run to be held between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Local KZN runner Barry Holland, who has completed the race 49 times, felt the sellout proved just how popular Comrades remained as the 100th edition approached in 2027.

“It shows that Comrades is just absolutely alive and vibrant and so wanted by the running community. It also confirms that it has such a rosy future,” Holland said.

“Obviously it’s got something to do with the lead up to 2027 and the 100th running of the race, but it’s just so healthy and desired by runners.”

Thando Noshwila said he was frustrated that he had already achieved the required qualifying time for the race and now needed to hope for a substitution entry to be allowed to participate.

“Here we are, the people who have qualified already, not having an entry because people who know exactly that they won’t make it decided to be greedy and take the entries… (but) we shall wait for subs so we can enter,” Noshwila said on social media.

Others took the news more lightly, including Demajestic King Ramz on Facebook.

“Since entries are gonna be sold out before some of us get them, may the spirit of pregnancy locate every female runner so that we get substitutes next year,” he said.

