Comrades Marathon entries sold out in less than 10 hours

The entry cap of 22,000 runners was reached on Monday night.

Entries for the 2026 Comrades Marathon have been snapped up in record time.

While the first batch of 2,600 entries were made available last week, they were limited to Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) members and runners who had completed the race 10 times.

The remaining 19,400 general entries opened on Monday and were sold out in less than 10 hours.

“This overwhelming response is a testament to the unbelievable passion and support you have for The Ultimate Human Race,” the CMA said in a post on X.

Additional entries?

In 2017, when entries sold out in record time, the CMA made an additional 1,500 spots available to runners.

However, the entry cap in 2017 was 20,000, and with 22,000 entries already sold for the 2026 race, it was unclear whether organisers would offer additional entries.

Despite the demand, the number of participants needed to be limited for safety reasons.

The 99th edition of the annual ultra-marathon, an ‘up’ run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, will be held on 14 June.

It will start at Durban City Hall and finish at Scottsville racecourse.