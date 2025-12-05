Gauteng youngster scores brace against Manchester United in UK

Naledi Hlongwane from Sebokeng in Gauteng scored a brace as Kaizer Chiefs’ DSTV Diski Challenge (DDC) Team beat Manchester United 3-1 in the opening match in the United Kingdom recently.

Sedibeng Ster reports that Hlongwane was promoted to Kaizer Chiefs’ senior team at the start of the season after his stunning performance for the Carling Black Label Selected Team in an exhibition match against Magesi last December.

The former Nale Academy player joined Kaizer Chiefs’ development team on the recommendation of former Amakhosi development coach Arthur Zwane. He is among Sedibeng’s most promising youngsters expected to make an impact in top-flight football. Hlongwane remains an important part of Kaizer Chiefs DDC squad, which travelled after being crowned DDC champions.

He played a key role in that success, scoring crucial goals throughout the campaign.

Speaking to the media before the team’s departure to the UK, Hlongwane said his ambition is to play for Bafana Bafana, following the footsteps of other young players in the Premier Soccer League.

After recovering from injury, he returned to the DDC team.

“I want to be part of young players who are currently part of the Bafana Bafana team, and this is my immediate goal,” said Hlongwane.

