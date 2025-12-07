SA Masters swimming champs to be hosted in Garden Route

The 41st South African Masters Swimming Championship will be hosted in the Garden Route next year.

Knysna-Plett Herald reports that George has officially been confirmed as the host city for the championship set to take place from March 11 to 14.

The event, presented by the Fish Eagle Masters Swimming Club in partnership with the George Municipality, Eden Aquatics and several private sponsors, is expected to draw masters swimmers from across South Africa and neighbouring countries.

The SA Masters Championship caters for adults of varying age groups, with participants ranging from recent school leavers to swimmers over 80.

According to the organisers, George was selected for its established sporting infrastructure and its capacity to host large multi-day events.

The championships will be staged at world-class aquatic facilities, supported by volunteers and technical officials from clubs across the region.

