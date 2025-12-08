Kaizer Chiefs must act fast to keep key players beyond June

Kaizer Chiefs are risking losing some of their players for free at the end of the season.

Several Kaizer Chiefs players will enter their final six months of their current contracts with the club in January.

They will then be eligible to sign pre-contracts with other clubs if Amakhosi don’t extend their deals soon.

Goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, defender Dillan Solomons, midfielders Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi, and centre forward Tashreeq Morris’ contracts are coming to an end in June next year.

Midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s contract is also expiring in June, but the club has an option on it, and word is that they intend to take it.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have decided against renewing Morris’ contract, but there’s no word coming out of the Naturena-based side about the contracts of the other players.

It remains to be seen if they will open the contract talks soon or risk losing some of them for free at the end of the season.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

