Dobbo: I was never worried

Stormers coach John Dobson says he never doubted his side would find a way to beat arch-rivals the Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

The Cape side edged a tense, low-scoring encounter 13-8, sealed by a 79th-minute try from replacement prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches across the Vodacom URC and the Investec Champions Cup.

Even with the scores locked at 8-8 heading into the closing stages, Dobson insisted he remained confident his team would get the job done.

“It’s going to sound a bit full of hubris, but I never was worried in that game,” Dobson said.

“It sounds curious and I really don’t mean that with any kind of arrogance, but the way we defended even in the first half, it just didn’t feel like we were under any sort of defensive pressure.

’Our defence was really good’

“Our defence was really, really good and I didn’t feel like they were going to open us up.”

Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat said the belief within the group never wavered.

“I do think it becomes a habit. We don’t want to sound arrogant at all, but we’ve been in deeper holes before.

“If you look back at that Munster game in Limerick, I don’t think many people gave us a chance. In that first half we were down to 13 men for 20 minutes away from home, and we managed to win that game.

“That does give you belief that there’s something in the tank and that the boys will pull it through.”

The Stormers now turn their attention to a challenging Champions Cup assignment in London against Harlequins, before returning home to face the Leicester Tigers.

“I think South African teams need to try and make a statement to host playoffs in Europe, and we’re in a position after that Bayonne win where we can have a go at it,” Dobson said. “But to win in London will be really tough.”

This article was first published by SA Rugby magazine.

