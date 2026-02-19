Pretoria pair set to make history on international ice in Germany

From pre-dawn practices in Pretoria to a historic debut in Berlin, Milané Gamberini and Philip Malan are redefining what is possible for South African pairs skating.

According to Pretoria Rekord, lots of courage, years of professional coaching and lots of family support have carried Milané Gamberini (11) and Philip Malan (14) further than either of them expected when they first stepped onto the ice together.

For Milané (11) and Philip (14) it began with a try-out lesson in 2022.

Since the age of eight, Milané has been paired with Philip in various development phases, but it was in that first structured session that something shifted.

Three years later, they are preparing to make history as South Africa’s first Basic Novice Pairs team to debut at an International Skating Union-listed (ISU) competition when they take to the ice at Skate Berlin International 2026, which started on Tuesday and ends on Saturday.

Skate Berlin International 2026 marks a significant return of high-level figure skating to Germany’s capital, hosting an international competition for the first time in 35 years.

Currently taking place the Sportforum Berlin, this event runs parallel to the Winter Olympic Games. The championship in Berlin will feature about 250 participants from 35 nations.

Their coach, Konrad Giering, head coach at Evolution on Ice in Pretoria, remembers that early moment clearly.

“When we first put them together, I immediately noticed how well their personalities and learning styles matched,” he said.



“Milané pushes energy into the partnership, and Philip grounds it. From the start, there was mutual respect and an ease in working together that is rare at their age.”

That balance has become the heartbeat of their skating.

“What makes this pair special is how naturally they complement each other. Milané brings confidence, sass, and expressive energy, while Phillip brings calm focus, intelligence, and quiet control. Together, they create balance,” Giering said.

“In their skating, I want that contrast to come through clearly, a strong presence paired with clean skating.”

He believes their biggest breakthrough has been their growing trust in each other.

“Especially in elements where timing, awareness, and patience are essential. The quality they have that you cannot teach is coachability and trust. They both show up willing to learn, adjust, and try again.”

Malan understands that responsibility from the inside out

“Training in all three disciplines of ice dancing also gives us flexibility to step away from pairs. We will be prepared to pursue other options to adapt and grow,” he said.

“I started at 10, later than most, so I had to catch up on technical basics. Ice dancing improved my control and overall quality, which now benefits my singles and pairs skating, especially in unison flow and presentation.”

Ice dancing is a featured category at the Skate Berlin championships. Based on technical regulations, Skate Berlin events, including the Skate Berlin International 2026, are conducted according to ISU rules, which specifically include ice dance (pattern, short, and free dance) alongside single and pair skating.

“Skating together has taught me that trust must especially come from the girl, and she must fully rely on me to keep her safe. This means being calm, communicating through frustration and accepting that you are not always right. Timing is everything, and the more we practice, the more natural it becomes through repetition and patience.”

Milané agrees when he speaks about repetition.

“It is exciting to do ice dancing in pairs. We practice our items so many times that it is not hard anymore,” she said before their departure to Berlin.

She recalls their most challenging moment

“It was when Philip had to swing me upside down on his shoulder while he lifted me up in the air while we were spinning. I did not know we had to do it at the national championships. It was a first for us at such an event. We, however, did it with the encouragement of our coach and without a fall.”



They train four mornings a week from 05:00 to 06:30 before school. Gamberini is in Grade 6 at Eduplex. Malan is in Grade 9 at Tyger Valley College.

Afternoons bring homework and other sports. She plays netball. He swims. Both play piano. Between all of that, they try to spend time together off the ice too, building the friendship that makes split-second trust possible.

Their favourite element is the Group 1 Lift. The most challenging? The pivot element.

“Our main goal for our international debut is to skate a personal best before we have to move to the next section,” said Malan.

“We want to gain international experience and meet other international pair skaters.”

They are ageing soon out of basic novice and aim to qualify for advanced novice pairs in the coming season. Over the next year, they plan to perfect Malan’s double axel consistency, begin triple jump preparation, and refine their throw double Salchow as a pair.

Malan’s career already reflects stellar achievements. At the 2025 South African National Championships, he competed across three disciplines, a rare achievement that demonstrated endurance and adaptability.

For Giering, their journey signals something larger than medals.

“Quality is always the goal,” he said. “This partnership shows what is possible when personality, work ethic and trust align.”

