National triathlon action heads to Midvaal with Bass Lake event

The Midvaal region is set to host a major sporting event this weekend when the Midvaal Triathlon, which also doubles as the SA Long Distance Triathlon Championships, takes place at Bass Lake in Henley-on-Klip tomorrow.

According to Vaalweekblad, the event will see athletes from across the country competing for national titles, with long- and short-distance options available.

Race distances and start times

The long-distance race starts at 07:00 and consists of a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 20km run. The short-distance and team events start at 07:45, featuring a 1km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

Organiser excited to return home

Organiser Glen Gore, a former professional triathlete who trained extensively in the Meyerton area, says he is excited to bring a national-level race to the region.

“It almost feels like I am back home. The routes and surroundings are very familiar to me,” Gore shares. He adds that support from the Midvaal Municipality has been key to making the event possible.

Bass Lake hosts swim leg

Bass Lake, known among open-water swimmers for its clean and safe conditions, will host the swim leg.

According to organisers, the race is non-drafting, allowing a range of bicycles including time-trial, road, gravel and mountain bikes. The bike and run routes are described as flat, offering athletes the opportunity to post fast times.

Registration and late entries

Registration takes place at Bass Lake and continues until 16:00. It opens again on race morning from 05:00 to 06:30. Limited late entries will be accepted today.

In addition to individual races, a corporate relay option is also available.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.