Nadine Roos and Malcolm Marx headline 2025 SA Rugby Awards winners
From record wins to standout individual performances, South Africa’s national sides made 2025 a year to remember.
Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2025, adding to his World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award from last season.
The Citizen reports that it is the second time the Bok hooker has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year. He also won the award in 2017.
On this occasion Marx beat Bok team-mates Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche and Jasper Wiese to the title.
Rising backline star Ethan Hooker walked away with the award for SA Rugby Men’s Young Player of the Year.
It was a clean sweep for the Boks at the awards.
Rassie Erasmus was named Coach of the Year for guiding the Boks to 11 wins from 13 tests, while the world champions were also named Team of the Year.
Nadine Roos shines
On the women’s side, Nadine Roos made it a double after being named Women’s Player of the Year for the second season in a row, with the other finalists being Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Babalwa Latsha.
Roos was also named Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, while Dolf – herself a dual-international – was named as the first winner of the SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year award.
Shilton van Wyk (Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year) and Haashim Pead (Junior Springbok Player of the Year) were also honoured for their performances in green and gold in 2025.
‘Every national side delivered’
Mark Alexander, the president of SA Rugby, said: “Malcolm led the charge for the Springboks and richly deserves this accolade alongside his World Rugby Player of the Year Award, while Nadine was the spark that ignited the finest season we have ever witnessed from our Springbok Women,” said Alexander.
“The year 2025 will remain etched in our memories for decades to come, thanks to Rassie, Siya (Kolisi) and the Springboks. Yet it was not only the senior team that shone – every one of our national sides delivered and we are immensely proud of all the winners.”
On the domestic front, Stormers flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu was named URC Player of the Season for 2024/25, Donavan Don of Boland was named Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year, while Andrew Kota of the Griffons won the award for Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year. Patience Mokone of the Bulls Daisies was named Provincial Women’s Player of the Year.
SA Rugby Awards 2025 winners and finalists:
SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx
Finalists: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese
SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos
Finalists: Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Babalwa Latsha
SA Rugby Young Men’s Player of the Year: Ethan Hooker
Finalists: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Canan Moodie, Haashim Pead, Zachary Porthen
SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year: Byrhandré Dolf
Finalists: Patience Mokone, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Anushka Groenewald
Springbok Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk
Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Impi Visser
Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Nadine Roos
Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Haashim Pead
Finalists: Cheswill Jooste, Riley Norton
Team of the Year: Springboks
Finalists: Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens
Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)
Finalists: Swys de Bruin (Springbok Women), Kevin Foote (Junior Springboks), Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens)
Fans’ Moment of the Year: The Springboks’ record victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand
Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Donavan Don (Boland)
Finalists: Gurshwin Wehr (Griquas), George Whitehead (Griquas)
Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Andrew Kota (Griffons)
Finalists: Keagan Fortune (Valke), Willem van den Hever (Griffons)
Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Patience Mokone (Bulls)
SA URC Player of the Season: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers)
Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron
President’s Award: Gavin Varejes
Spirit of ’95 Award: Siya Kolisi
Springbok Legacy Award: Rassie Erasmus
SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Wheelchair Rugby
