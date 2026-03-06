Nadine Roos and Malcolm Marx headline 2025 SA Rugby Awards winners

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2025, adding to his World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award from last season.

The Citizen reports that it is the second time the Bok hooker has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year. He also won the award in 2017.

On this occasion Marx beat Bok team-mates Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche and Jasper Wiese to the title.

Rising backline star Ethan Hooker walked away with the award for SA Rugby Men’s Young Player of the Year.

It was a clean sweep for the Boks at the awards.

Rassie Erasmus was named Coach of the Year for guiding the Boks to 11 wins from 13 tests, while the world champions were also named Team of the Year.

Nadine Roos shines

On the women’s side, Nadine Roos made it a double after being named Women’s Player of the Year for the second season in a row, with the other finalists being Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Babalwa Latsha.

Roos was also named Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, while Dolf – herself a dual-international – was named as the first winner of the SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year award.

Shilton van Wyk (Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year) and Haashim Pead (Junior Springbok Player of the Year) were also honoured for their performances in green and gold in 2025.

‘Every national side delivered’

Mark Alexander, the president of SA Rugby, said: “Malcolm led the charge for the Springboks and richly deserves this accolade alongside his World Rugby Player of the Year Award, while Nadine was the spark that ignited the finest season we have ever witnessed from our Springbok Women,” said Alexander.

“The year 2025 will remain etched in our memories for decades to come, thanks to Rassie, Siya (Kolisi) and the Springboks. Yet it was not only the senior team that shone – every one of our national sides delivered and we are immensely proud of all the winners.”

On the domestic front, Stormers flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu was named URC Player of the Season for 2024/25, Donavan Don of Boland was named Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year, while Andrew Kota of the Griffons won the award for Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year. Patience Mokone of the Bulls Daisies was named Provincial Women’s Player of the Year.

SA Rugby Awards 2025 winners and finalists:

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Finalists: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Finalists: Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Babalwa Latsha

SA Rugby Young Men’s Player of the Year: Ethan Hooker

Finalists: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Canan Moodie, Haashim Pead, Zachary Porthen

SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year: Byrhandré Dolf

Finalists: Patience Mokone, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Anushka Groenewald

Springbok Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk

Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Impi Visser

Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Haashim Pead

Finalists: Cheswill Jooste, Riley Norton

Team of the Year: Springboks

Finalists: Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)

Finalists: Swys de Bruin (Springbok Women), Kevin Foote (Junior Springboks), Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens)

Fans’ Moment of the Year: The Springboks’ record victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Donavan Don (Boland)

Finalists: Gurshwin Wehr (Griquas), George Whitehead (Griquas)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Andrew Kota (Griffons)

Finalists: Keagan Fortune (Valke), Willem van den Hever (Griffons)

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Patience Mokone (Bulls)

SA URC Player of the Season: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers)

Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

President’s Award: Gavin Varejes

Spirit of ’95 Award: Siya Kolisi

Springbok Legacy Award: Rassie Erasmus

SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Wheelchair Rugby

