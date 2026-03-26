World-class athletes to converge in Potchefstroom for Hezekiel Sepeng challenge

The cream of the athletics crop will battle it out for supremacy at the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational Continental Tour Challenger at the NWU McArthur Stadium on April 7, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

The event, hosted in honour of 1996 Olympic silver medallist Hezekiel Sepeng, will witness top local and international athletes for two evenings of high-level competition on the track and field.

Headliners include South Africa’s premier sprinter, Akani Simbine, who will line up in the men’s 100m. He will face a strong field that includes Benjamin Richardson, Wayde van Niekerk, Mark Otieno and Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

Antonio Alkana (right in blue shorts) will also compete at the Hezekiel Sepeng Challenger event. Photo: Barco Greeff.

The women’s 100m will see the likes of Tamzin Thomas, Hannah Vermaak and Viwe Jingqi light up the track. Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis will lead a strong women’s javelin lineup.

She will face stiff international competition from the Czech Republic’s Olympic bronze medallist Nikola Ogrodníková and Andrea Železná.

Qatar’s Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim (400m), South African 400m hurdles champion Sabelo Dhlamini, 100m hurdles record holder Marione Fourie, as well as Franco le Roux (African record holder in indoor 60m) and the experienced Antonio Alkana will feature in the 110m hurdles.

The programme will begin with a kid’s athletics coaching clinic on April 6, followed by the main invitational.

Spectators can expect a full day of action, with tickets priced at R100 per person, while children under the age of 10 will be granted free entry.

Tickets will be available at the gate.

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