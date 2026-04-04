Connacht victory ends Sharks’ European campaign

Connacht booked their place in the European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup quarter-finals with an ultimately comfortable victory over the Sharks in Galway on yesterday.

The Irish club won 29-12, after trailing 12-7 at half-time, to set up a meeting with Montpellier or Perpignan next weekend.

For the Sharks, it’s the end of a European campaign that began in the Investec Champions Cup and to qualify for next season’s elite tournament they will need to reach the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs.

The Sharks arrived in Ireland as heavy underdogs after leaving several first-choice players in Durban, including inspirational captain André Esterhuizen.

However, they were boosted by the return of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from a 12-match ban, while Bok props Ox Nché and Vincent Koch started up front.

With the wind at their backs, the visitors dominated the opening 15 minutes of this round-of-16 playoff, but had only a penalty from flyhalf Jean Smith to show for it, as Connacht repelled two lineout mauls.

The hosts suffered a blow when flyhalf Josh Ioane left the field after a head knock, replaced by Sean Naughton.

Smith then doubled the Sharks’ lead before Connacht struck with their first real attacking opportunity, left wing Chay Mullins going over.

Fullback Sam Gilbert converted from the touchline.

Smith added two more penalties – the second after a superb 50:22 – to give the Sharks a five-point half-time lead.

Connacht made a fast start to the second half with centre Cathal Forde scoring under the crossbar. That prompted the introduction of Ethan Hooker on the Sharks left wing.

Flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton crashed over from close range to make it 19-12, with Etzebeth, Nché and Koch then substituted by the Sharks.

Forde burst away to score his second try, Gilbert kicking the conversion and adding a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

The Sharks will resume their URC campaign against the Ospreys in Swansea on 18 April.

Connacht

Tries: Chay Mullins, Cathal Forde (2), Shamus Hurley-Langton

Conversions: Sam Gilbert (3)

Penalty: Sam Gilbert

Sharks

Penalties: Jean Smith (4)

The post Connacht end Sharks’ European campaign appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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