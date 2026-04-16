KZN para surfer braves waves for ultimate win at upcoming championships

As the 2026 Sea Harvest SA Para Surfing Championships loom this weekend, a one-kneed surfer is excited to represent KZN and his hometown.

Berea Mail reports that Osborne Gumede is no stranger to the waves, as he will compete in the tournament again this weekend following his impressive participation last year.



“Last year was a life-changing experience for me. During the competition, I finished in fifth place in the first round, and although I felt discouraged, I did not give up.

“I pushed myself harder, stayed focused, and in the final results, I achieved second place overall. It truly shocked me, but I thank God for giving me the strength and guiding me through every wave,” Gumede shares.

“This year, I am working even harder, believing that I can achieve first place and make my family and community proud. Sport means everything to me. I did not choose it — it chose me. It has given me a second chance, purpose, and strength.

“I am also involved in other sports, including wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, and I dream of one day competing internationally and representing my country on a global stage,” he says.

He is grateful for his Made For More team and his coaches.

The 2026 Sea Harvest SA Para Surfing Championships, hosted by Made for More, will take place from Saturday to Sunday at New Pier, Durban.

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