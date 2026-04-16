Network Sport

KZN para surfer braves waves for ultimate win at upcoming championships

A Durban resident is chasing a breakthrough result in a national competition after a career-best finish last year inspired renewed determination.

17 hours ago
Wendy Sithole 1 minute read
Osborne Gumede and his coach, Terr Kinloch. Photo: Supplied

As the 2026 Sea Harvest SA Para Surfing Championships loom this weekend, a one-kneed surfer is excited to represent KZN and his hometown.

Berea Mail reports that Osborne Gumede is no stranger to the waves, as he will compete in the tournament again this weekend following his impressive participation last year.

“Last year was a life-changing experience for me. During the competition, I finished in fifth place in the first round, and although I felt discouraged, I did not give up.

“I pushed myself harder, stayed focused, and in the final results, I achieved second place overall. It truly shocked me, but I thank God for giving me the strength and guiding me through every wave,” Gumede shares.

“This year, I am working even harder, believing that I can achieve first place and make my family and community proud. Sport means everything to me. I did not choose it — it chose me. It has given me a second chance, purpose, and strength.

“I am also involved in other sports, including wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, and I dream of one day competing internationally and representing my country on a global stage,” he says.

He is grateful for his Made For More team and his coaches.

The 2026 Sea Harvest SA Para Surfing Championships, hosted by Made for More, will take place from Saturday to Sunday at New Pier, Durban.

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17 hours ago
Wendy Sithole 1 minute read

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Wendy Sithole

Wendy Sithole is currently a community media journalist, attached to Berea Mail (Durban). She first joined Caxton Newspapers in 2004. After a newsroom hiatus she rejoined Caxton in 2024. She is responsible for reporting through writing and photography, for both print copy and digital platforms. She studied Journalism and Social Sciences. Apart from reporting, Wendy possesses vast knowledge in the spheres Communication, of Public Relations and Events publicity.

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