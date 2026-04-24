Gqeberha teen stable after freak rugby collision

“Like a Ferrari hit by a truck,” the 17-year-old Matthew Els joked from his hospital bed in St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha, pointing to his best friend’s head.

George Herald reports this moment of humour brought some light to the room earlier this week as Matthew’s parents try to come to terms with the seriousness of the accident that started him off on the road to recovery.

This Pearson High School first-team rugby player sustained multiple skull, jaw and facial fractures during a match against Hoërskool Outeniqua on Saturday (April 18).

In a split-second incident, Matthew and his teammate and lifelong friend, Dewald Niemand (18), went in for the same tackle, and Dewald’s head struck Matthew’s face with force.

“At first, we thought it was just a broken nose. It was a freak accident. Just two players fully committed to a tackle. There was no foul play,” said Jaco.

Emergency surgery and recovery

A major operation on Tuesday evening to reconstruct his eye sockets, nasal cavity and other skull fractures proved successful.

“He is stable and in recovery. He will be back in the intensive care unit soon. The good news is that they managed to do the full procedure,” said his father, Jaco.

Matthew was initially treated at George Mediclinic before being transferred to St George’s Hospital. Despite the extent of his injuries, his family says his progress has been remarkable.

“We have been absolutely blown away by everyone’s support. The improvement from his initial injury to now is a true miracle,” the family shared.

The doctors have confirmed that, aside from a severe concussion and skull fracture, Matthew has no brain damage, and his vision appears to be intact.

Family grateful amid progress

Matthew’s younger brother, Ethan – who had played for Pearson’s U16A side earlier that day – had alerted the family to the seriousness of the injury while they watched the match from home in Gqeberha.

Promising rugby future on hold

Matthew, the middle son of Jaco and Anita, has loved rugby since childhood and had hoped to be scouted for a bursary this year. However, he will not be playing rugby any time soon.

“Life happens, and one has to deal with it. For now, we are just grateful,” said Jaco.

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