George girl attacked after rugby match at school

A 14-year-old learner of Eden Technical High School (THS) was seriously injured in an alleged bullying attack last Thursday (April 30), shortly after a school rugby match.

According to George Herald, the incident followed a U19 fixture between Eden THS and Parkdene Secondary, which Eden THS won 10-5.

The attack reportedly occurred just outside the school grounds, near one of the school’s entrances in York Street.

Attack after match

The learner, who had been officiating as an assistant referee during the match, was on her way back to school after buying something at a nearby café when she was allegedly approached by four fellow learners.

According to reports, the group attacked her without warning. She was grabbed around the neck and head and repeatedly struck, allegedly by one of the girls, while the others prevented bystanders from intervening. A friend who attempted to assist the victim was allegedly pulled away.

“We don’t know why this happened,” said the guardian of the young referee. “She is not friends with these girls and had no prior conflict with them.”

Learner taken to hospital

The girl sustained head injuries and was taken to George Mediclinic after experiencing nausea, vomiting and confusion. Some of her hair had reportedly been pulled from her scalp, and she suffered severe headaches and swelling on one side of her face and lips.

“She had to eat through a straw for a few days,” said the guardian. “We had to take her back to the doctors over the weekend for further observation and treatment.”

The guardian said the school had made psychological counselling available to the victim.

Investigation

The school was approached for comment, but said it was not in a position to provide any at this stage as the Western Cape Department of Education (WCDE) was still investigating the matter.

WCDE spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the school acted immediately after becoming aware of the incident.

“The parents of all learners involved were informed and the school has instituted the necessary disciplinary procedures,” said Hammond.

The district office has been informed of this concerning incident. “The matter is being handled with the seriousness it deserves and the necessary disciplinary and support frameworks are being followed to ensure due process and to support a safe school environment.”

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