Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Boks ready to get season into ‘full swing’ as Nations Championship set for kick off

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

26 June 2026

05:26 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A big Test match awaits Rassie Erasmus and his Boks, against England at Ellis Park.

Damian Willemse

Bok player Damian Willemse in training this week. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Springboks wrapped up their Nations Championship training camp in Johannesburg on Thursday, and will go into Test mode from Monday when the players join up again after getting the weekend off.

The Boks will face England at Ellis Park next Saturday in the first of three Nations Championship Tests on home soil in July.

They will also face Scotland (11 July, Pretoria) and Wales (18 July, Durban).

The Boks warmed up for the long international season with a match against the Barbarians last weekend. An SA A team was also in action, against Zimbabwe.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus subsequently named a 46-man training group for the Nations Championship, though he has said players will come and go throughout the season, meaning the squad could change next week and the weeks thereafter.

Erasmus said he was satisfied that the necessary building blocks were in place ahead of next weekend’s Test.

“We had a productive training week, which afforded us the opportunity to work on the learnings we took from our matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe, so it was certainly a valuable week for the team,” said Erasmus.

“England are a quality outfit, and they will present a completely different challenge to that which we faced against the Barbarians, as they are a settled squad and come off a Six Nations campaign, but we are pleased that we had the opportunity to give our players invaluable game time before the Nations Championship begins.

“The team is aligned on the expectations and standards going into the competition, and we are pleased with the hard work they put in this week, so we are ready to get the international season into full swing next week.”

The match at Ellis Park next Saturday kicks off at 5.40pm.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Illegal mining puts Joburg’s M2 highway at risk of collapse
News Every person must be here lawfully, Ramaphosa says as security forces on alert ahead of 30 June
South Africa South Africa rebukes US envoy, reaffirms non‑aligned foreign policy
Courts Cat Matlala turns state witness after guilty plea in Saps-Medicare24 tender saga
Phakaaathi Brilliant Bafana surge into World Cup last 32

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News