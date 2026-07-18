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Sharks and Stormers secure tight wins in Currie Cup season opener

The 2026 Premier Division campaign kicked off with high-stakes drama as both sides narrowly edged past their opposition in closely contested battles.

3 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read
For illustration purposes only.

The opening matches of the 2026 Currie Cup Premier Division took place last night (July 17), with the new-look Sharks and Stormers teams recording opening wins, reports The Citizen.

The Durban side edged the Pumas 26-24 in Mbombela in an important away victory. Winger Lyle Matthews scored a hat-trick of tries in the opening 40 minutes, helping the Sharks lead 19-5 at the break.

Although the hosts fought back strongly in the second period, the Sharks held on to win. Kerron van Vuuren scored the Sharks’ remaining try, while Lundi Msenge, Chyle van Zyl, Tino Swanepoel and JJ Scheepers touched down for the Pumas.

Close call in Cape Town

The rebranded Stormers XXIII, formerly Western Province, also won a tight opener by edging the Griquas 25-19 in Cape Town. Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer scored a try in the 79th minute to ensure his team started on a winning note.

It was a physical affair, with both teams losing players to ill-discipline and dangerous play. The Griquas finished the match with 13 men on the field. Vernon Paulo, Mfundo Ndhlovu and Ungerer scored for the Stormers, while Sako Makata, Lourens Oosthuizen and Tiaan Lange crossed for the Griquas.

Two more Premier Division matches take place this Sunday (July 19), with the Cheetahs hosting the Lions at 1pm and Boland welcoming the Bulls at 3.05pm.

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3 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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