Sharks and Stormers secure tight wins in Currie Cup season opener

The opening matches of the 2026 Currie Cup Premier Division took place last night (July 17), with the new-look Sharks and Stormers teams recording opening wins, reports The Citizen.

The Durban side edged the Pumas 26-24 in Mbombela in an important away victory. Winger Lyle Matthews scored a hat-trick of tries in the opening 40 minutes, helping the Sharks lead 19-5 at the break.

Although the hosts fought back strongly in the second period, the Sharks held on to win. Kerron van Vuuren scored the Sharks’ remaining try, while Lundi Msenge, Chyle van Zyl, Tino Swanepoel and JJ Scheepers touched down for the Pumas.

Close call in Cape Town

The rebranded Stormers XXIII, formerly Western Province, also won a tight opener by edging the Griquas 25-19 in Cape Town. Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer scored a try in the 79th minute to ensure his team started on a winning note.

It was a physical affair, with both teams losing players to ill-discipline and dangerous play. The Griquas finished the match with 13 men on the field. Vernon Paulo, Mfundo Ndhlovu and Ungerer scored for the Stormers, while Sako Makata, Lourens Oosthuizen and Tiaan Lange crossed for the Griquas.

Two more Premier Division matches take place this Sunday (July 19), with the Cheetahs hosting the Lions at 1pm and Boland welcoming the Bulls at 3.05pm.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.