Currie Cup recap: Wins for Sharks, Stormers

The two competition openers were close affairs.

The opening matches of the 2026 Currie Cup Premier Division took place late Friday, with the new-look Sharks and Stormers teams recording wins first-up.

The men from Durban edged the nuggety Pumas 26-24 in Mbombela, an important away win.

Winger Lyle Matthews scored a hat-trick of tries in the opening 40 minutes for the Sharks to lead 19-5 at the break.

The home team, as they do in Mbombela, fought back strongly in the second period but the Sharks held on for the win.

The Sharks’ other try was scored by Kerron van Vuuren. The Pumas’ four tries were scored by Lundi Msenge, Chyle van Zyl, Tino Swanepoel and JJ Scheepers.

Close call in Cape Town

The rebranded Stormers XXIII, who were formerly Western Province, also won a tight opener, edging Griquas 25-19 in Cape Town.

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer scored a 79th-minute try to help his team start on a winning note.

It was a ding-dong affair, with both teams losing men to ill-discipline and dangerous play. Griquas finished the match with 13 men on the field.

The Stormers’ tries came from Vernon Paulo, Mfundo Ndhlovu and Ungerer, while Sako Makata, Lourens Oosthuizen and Tiaan Lange scored tries for Griquas.

There are two more Premier Division matches on Sunday. The Cheetahs host the Lions (1pm) and Boland welcome the Bulls (3.05pm).