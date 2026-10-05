Relebohile Mofokeng’s standout form attracts interest from European giants

Top European clubs are chasing South Africa international and Sharpeville-born young star Relebohile Mofokeng, according to a reliable source close to the player, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The same source previously informed Sedibeng Ster Sport when Mofokeng joined his Belgian club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, following the FIFA World Cup in July.

Mofokeng’s high demand follows his standout performance for Bafana Bafana, where he scored a brace against Eritrea in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers in Egypt on September 30. Bafana Bafana won the match 5-0 with Mofokeng on the scoresheet.

Following the game, former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett was quoted in Sedibeng Ster Sport saying that the former Orlando Pirates forward will move to a top European league early next year. Bartlett added that Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will find it difficult to retain Mofokeng during the January 2027 transfer window.

Rumours suggest that Mofokeng could soon wear the colours of Chelsea, alongside other top teams pursuing his signature.

In addition to Chelsea, clubs interested in securing Mofokeng include Atlético Madrid, Brighton, and Napoli.

A source close to both Mofokeng and Sedibeng Ster Sport confirmed that interesting developments are underway regarding his potential move to one of these clubs.

Since joining Saint-Gilloise after the FIFA World Cup 2026, Mofokeng has consistently made headlines. He has featured prominently in the Belgian media after every game and has quickly become a media favourite wherever he goes.

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