Men are often encouraged to be strong, push through discomfort and deal with problems themselves. But when it comes to health, putting things off can have serious consequences.

From prostate and testicular cancer to mental health, knowing what to look out for and when to seek help could make all the difference to the outcome.

Through initiatives such as Brovember, the Men’s Foundation is encouraging men to take responsibility for their health, break down stigma and make self-care a priority year-round.

“You deserve attention and care long before you reach a crisis,” says Garron Gsell, founder and CEO of the Men’s Foundation.

Don’t wait for symptoms

Feeling well does not necessarily mean everything is as it should be. Prostate cancer, for example, can develop without noticeable symptoms in its early stages.

Risk increases with age, while black African men and those with a family history of prostate cancer face a higher risk. Men are encouraged to discuss screening with their doctors from the age of 45, or from 40 if they are at higher risk.

Possible warning signs include difficulty passing urine, a weak urine flow, frequent urination and blood in the urine or semen. While these symptoms can have other causes, they should always be investigated.

Gsell recommends that men take a proactive approach rather than waiting until something feels wrong.

Get to know your body

Testicular cancer is particularly important for younger men to understand. Never ignore a new lump, swelling, a change in the size or feel of a testicle, or persistent discomfort.

Gsell recommends monthly testicular self-examinations, preferably during or after a warm shower, to help men become familiar with what is normal for their bodies.

A lump does not have to be painful to be concerning, and a healthcare professional should assess any unusual change. Sudden, severe testicular pain requires immediate medical attention.

Understand your screening options

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test is generally the first screening option for men without symptoms. It measures a protein produced by the prostate, and elevated levels may indicate a problem.

However, a raised PSA does not automatically mean cancer, as prostate enlargement and inflammation can also affect results. A digital rectal examination may also be recommended, depending on symptoms and test results.

How frequently men should be screened depends on their age, risk factors and previous results. Gsell advises discussing an individual screening plan with a healthcare professional.

Mental health matters too

Men’s health extends beyond physical well-being. Yet many men still find it difficult to talk about stress, anxiety, depression or feeling overwhelmed.

Societal expectations around masculinity can create pressure to appear strong and handle problems independently. This can prevent men from asking for help, even when they are struggling.

“Expectations of self-reliance can make asking for support particularly difficult,” says Gsell.

Withdrawing from loved ones, persistent irritability, changes in sleeping patterns, losing interest in activities or feeling constantly overwhelmed can all be signs that someone may need support.

Talking to a trusted person, doctor or mental health professional is an important first step.

Small steps make a difference

Taking care of your health does not have to be complicated. Regular check-ups, staying physically active, eating a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol all contribute to better long-term health.

Men should also understand their family medical history, follow up on concerning symptoms and make time for conversations about sleep, stress and emotional well-being.

Gsell has a message for anyone who has been putting off an appointment: “You do not need to know what is wrong before asking for help. Finding that out is the purpose of the appointment.”

Write down any symptoms or concerns, arrange a check-up and consider taking someone you trust along for support.

“Your health matters. Give yourself permission to be cared for, and take that first step,” he says. The message is worth remembering long after Brovember ends; looking after yourself is not a weakness. It is one of the most important things you can

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