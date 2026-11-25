Revealed as the replacement for the Huracan EVO coupe two years ago, Lamborghini has now unveiled the successor to the Huracan EVO Spyder in the form of the new Temerario Spyder, reports The Citizen.

A Lamborghini first

Following the same path as its predecessor by becoming the Raging Bull’s new entry-level drop-top, the Temerario Spyder retains its sibling’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, but with the obvious change of now having a first-to Lamborghini retractable hardtop roof.

Made, once again, of aluminium, the Spyder is said to be stiffer and more rigid than the Huracan EVO Spyder as a result of its platform having been designed from

As such, comparatively minor tweaks to its structure have been made to accommodate the hard-top, which folds into a storage area behind the rear seats using a new mechanism controlled by 10 electric actuators instead of traditional electro-hydraulics.

Temerario Spyder introduces the retractable hardtop roof to the Lamborghini brand. Photo: Lamborghini

The so-called dual blade folding roof results in the Spyder’s centre of gravity dropping by three millimetres compared to when closed, which is said to improve aerodynamics despite the opposite normally being expected.

Available in a number of colours as part of the brand’s Ad Personam personalisation programme, the retractable roof also comes with an electronically lowering and raising rear window and improved acoustics to avoid external noises seeping into the cabin with the roof up.

Same inside

As with the coupe, the Spyder’s interior is unchanged, though Lamborghini claims it is more spacious by having more head and legroom than the Huracan EVO Spyder.

Interior hasn’t been changed from the Temerario coupe. Photo: Lamborghini

Its interior mirroring that of the flagship Revuelto, the Temerario Spyder carries over the same steering wheel, the 12.3-inch instrument cluster binnacle, 8.4-inch infotainment system and the 9.1-inch display on the passenger side from the coupe.

Also standard is the seven-speaker, 750-watt Sonus Faber sound system, a Drift mode and the five driving modes, Citta, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa Plus, which turns the electronic stability programme off.

Hybrid punch

Mounted on model specific 20 or 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza Sport or Race tyres designed specifically for it, motivation is again provided by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 588kW/730Nm on its own.

Paired to a 3.8-kWh battery pack powering three electric motors, the Temerario Spyder outputs a combined 677kW, which translates to a top speed of 343km/h and 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

The same top speed as the coupe, the benchmark sprint time is a tenth slower, while the 0-200km/h sprint is two-tenths off that of the coupe at 7.3 seconds.

A setup Lamborghini calls HPEV or High-Performance Electrified Vehicle, drive is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

As in the coupe, the V8 can rev up to 10 000 rpm and features an electric wastegate, diamond-like carbon-coated valve fingers, titanium conrods and a 1-5-3-7-4-8-2-6 cylinder firing sequence.

Given the size of its battery, the Temerario Spyder only supports AC charging up to seven kilowatts, however, the claimed electric-only range wasn’t disclosed.

New exhaust

As on the coupe, stopping power for the Spyder is provided by a carbon ceramic mono-block setup comprising a 10-piston caliper design at the front and four pistons at the rear with respective disc sizes of 410mm and 390mm.

Unique to the Spyder is the titanium exhaust system designed by Akrapovič, which can be had as an option and, according to Lamborghini, has been “engineered to amplify the natural acoustic signatures of the V8, bringing its distinctive notes and harmonics more clearly to the fore”.

An option exclusive to the Spyder, the system tips the scales at 11.4kg and is said to be 12% lighter than the standard setup.

Approval awaited

Going on sale next year, pricing for the Temerario Spyder hasn’t yet been set, but expect a significant premium over the coupe which, in South African-spec, carries a base sticker of R6 995 000.

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