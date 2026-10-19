All the URC fixtures after emotional European weekend

South African rugby teams may feel a sense of surrealism as they return to day-to-day training this week in preparation for another round of the URC after an incredibly emotional and intense weekend in the Champions and Challenge Cups, reports The Citizen.

The Lions and Sharks will especially struggle to process the weekend’s events after they played matches a day after the death of Hyron Andrews.

The lock (31) died of cardiac arrest in a French hotel on the eve of the Lions’ first-ever Champions Cup match, which they bravely played in honour of Andrews, who featured in three URC matches for the Lions after joining at the start of the season.

Though the Johannesburg side lost 31-14 to La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, they fronted up in extremely difficult circumstances.

Emotions ran high as Andrews’ No 5 jersey was placed in front of the team during a moment of silence, with several players breaking down in tears.

The Sharks, for who Andrews played for a decade from 2014 to 2024, also played their hearts out in the Challenge Cup.

Facing a tough task away to 2022 champions Lyon without their Springboks, a young side gave their all and scored after the hooter to clinch a last-gasp 40-33 victory.

Coach JP Pietersen dedicated the ’emotional’ victory to Andrews.

Sharks and Lions away in the URC

Some of their Springboks could return as the Sharks gear up for the last two matches of their tour before the November international break.

Sitting fifth after two bonus-point wins and one defeat in the URC, the Sharks have a tough road ahead, taking on Cardiff at Arms Park on Saturday and then Munster in Limerick the following weekend.

The Lions, who will not use the No 5 jersey for the remainder of the Champions Cup, sit seventh in the URC, where they finished last season.

Also with two wins and a defeat, they have a similarly difficult remaining stretch of the tour, playing Edinburgh at Hive Stadium on Saturday night, and then Glasgow Warriors the following week.

Stormers and Bulls stay at home

The Stormers and Bulls enjoyed thumping home wins in the Champions Cup, which took them top of pool three and four, respectively.

The Stormers, fourth in the URC after two wins, remain at home for Scarlets on Saturday afternoon, and then Ulster the following week, after their incredible 49-12 win over English side Bristol Bears.

The Cape side will likely rest their Springboks after they featured in the last two games. But captain Ruhan Nel’s calf injury is a concern.

The Bulls, who are third also after two wins, host Ulster on Saturday (October 24) and then Scarlets the week afterwards.

They will draw momentum from their eight-try 56-20 win over Stade Français, reinstating their home fortress after not winning either of their Champions Cup matches at home last season.

URC fixtures before November break

Sharks

Cardiff at Arms Park at 20:45 on Friday (October 23)

Munster at Thomond Park at 19:30 on Saturday (October 31)

Lions

Edinburgh at Hive Stadium at 20:45 on Friday (October 23)

Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium at 21:45 on Friday (October 30)

Stormers

Scarlets at Cape Town Stadium at 16:00 on Saturday (October 24)

Ulster at Cape Town Stadium at 14:25 on Saturday (October 31)

Bulls

Ulster at Loftus Versfeld at 13:45 on Saturday (October 24)

Scarlets at Loftus Versfeld at 17:00 on Saturday (October 31)

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.