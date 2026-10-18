Sharks dedicate ’emotional’ Lyon win to former player Hyron Andrews

'We will definitely dedicate this win to Hyron. You could see with the fight and relentlessness that the group had, it was something really special today.'

Head coach JP Pietersen dedicated the Sharks’ last-gasp win against Lyon on Saturday to Hyron Andrews, who spent 10 years at the Durban union before moving on to Sale Sharks and the Lions.

Tributes have poured in for Andrews, 31, who is believed to have died of cardiac arrest after he was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle at a hotel spa area in France on the eve of the Lions’ Champions Cup match against La Rochelle.

Hours before that game, the Sharks played out an “emotional” Challenge Cup contest against Lyon at the Stade de Gerland.

Andrews played at the Durban union from 2014 to 2024 before two years in England. He signed for the Johannesburg-based Lions at the start of the season and played in their first three United Rugby Championship matches.

With increasing game time in each match, and a first Lions start last week, he was set to feature against La Rochelle before his death hours before the Friday team announcement.

‘Really special win’

Pietersen said the Sharks’ win over Lyon was special, not just because the hosts had appeared to snatch a 33-all draw with seconds left, before the Sharks rallied at the restart.

Winger Litehile Bester found space out wide to score after the hooter and seal a 40-33 win.

The result holds even greater significance as the team didn’t win a single match in Europe last season. Lyon were also the team that knocked the Sharks out of the tournament’s last-16 at the same venue two seasons ago.

“Today’s a really special win. Not just the rugby. But with Hyron passing away yesterday, it was quite emotional,” the Sharks coach said.

“We will definitely dedicate this win to Hyron. You could see with the fight and relentlessness that the group had, it was something really special today.”

The Sharks Rugby Club is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Hyron Andrews. Hyron spent more than a decade as part of the Sharks family, making a valued contribution to the club throughout his career. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his wife Maighlin, his young sons, friends, current and former teammates and everyone at the Lions during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Hyron 🖤 – Sharks Rugby Club (@SharksRugby) October 16, 2026

Sharks fight for 80 minutes against Lyon

Pietersen credited his squad for not giving up, the team showing resilience as the lead changed hands several times.

The performance showed how the team wanted to build connection and cohesion on the tour, with rested Springboks set to join the squad before more away games against Cardiff and Munster in the URC.

“We want to show character, and take our identity overseas. Clearly, you can see there was fight for 80 minutes. And at the end, to finish the way it did, it was pretty special.

“If you look at the game overall we do deserve this win. We’ve got some really special players in our group and it was a squad effort.”

He said all he could ask from his players was to fight for the Sharks jersey and their teammates.

“There were emotions from winning the game to drawing it, and then to show a glimpse of magic of the X-factor we’ve got. Just the relentlessness of not saying no and just accepting. That shows a lot.”