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Bulls score eight tries in statement win against Stade Français in Champions Cup

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

17 October 2026

04:05 pm

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The Bulls were brilliant at the breakdown and set up beautiful tries with cross-kicks and long passes to win 56-20.

Bulls wing Cheswill Jooste v Stade Francais

Cheswill Jooste scored the first try of his hat-trick in the first 20 seconds of the game. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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Twenty-year-old Cheswill Jooste scored a hat-trick during the Bulls’ emphatic 56-20 win over Stade Français at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Pretoria side extended their three-try 21-6 lead at half-time with five tries in the second half – including four unanswered scores in the last quarter – to secure a bonus-point win in the opening pool 4 clash.

It was an important result after the Pretoria union didn’t win either of their home games in the Champions Cup last season. They paid for this by having to travel to pool 1 winners Glasgow Warriors in the last-16, where they lost 25-21.

The Bulls had some dominance in the scrums but struggled in lineouts against the Parisians. They won their momentum through turnovers at the breakdown, and clever kicks and long passes for their pacy backline to exploit.

Bulls take 20 seconds to score

Almost immediately after a moment of silence was held for Lions lock Hyron Andrews, who passed away on Friday, the Bulls kicked off, won the ball back, and scored a try.

Centre Harold Vorster kicked the ball through for winger Cheswill Jooste to dot down for a perfect start.

Sebastian de Klerk nearly grounded after another kick-through. But a Khutha Mchunu turnover culminated in a Cobus Wiese try for the Bulls after a few drives.

The Bulls then saw a Paul de Wet try disallowed for an earlier infringement – Elrigh Louw impeding a tackler. Louw was held up before Cameron Hanekom made sure the hosts would secure a third try before half-time, scoring from a tap-and-go.

Stade Français fight back in second half

The visitors finally secured their first try when Jacques Botha crashed over after a few drives. The Bulls immediately responded with a Marco van Staden try from a lineout.

But Stade Français scored their second try through Petero Mailulu, reducing the deficit to 28-20.

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But their glimmer of hope was dashed when Jeandré Rudolph kicked twice, winning the chase both times on the way to the try line for an incredible individual score.

Prop/hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels scored from a Willie le Roux cross-kick. But Cheswill Jooste stole the show with two more tries. He once crossed after a Le Roux long pass, and then threaded gaps in defence for an individual score to compound Stade Français’ hurt.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Cheswill Jooste (3), Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom, Marco van Staden, Jeandré Rudolph, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Conversions – Handré Pollard 8/8.

Stade Français: Tries – Jacques Botha, Petero Mailulu. Conversions – Louis Foursans-Bourdette 2/2. Penalties – Ihaia West 1/1, Foursans-Bourdette 1/1.

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