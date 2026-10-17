Challenge Cup result: Bester snatches dramatic Sharks win

The Sharks return to URC action against Cardiff at the Arms Park next week before hosting the Scarlets in their next Challenge Cup fixture on 12 December.

Winger Litehile Bester scored after the hooter as the Sharks won a pulsating EPCR Challenge Cup clash against Lyon at the Stade de Gerland on Saturday.

The hosts thought they had secured a draw when scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud scored with seconds left, flyhalf Paddy Jackson converting to make it 33-33.

But the Sharks kept their composure from the restart and Bester found space out wide, with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse’s conversion sealing a 40-33 win.

The visitors, who rested their frontline Springboks, led 19-14 at the break.

Bester and fellow winger Jaco Williams both crossed in the opening quarter, with Hendrikse kicking a conversion to give the Sharks a 12-0 lead.

Lyon hit back through centre Adrien Seguret and winger Monty Ioane, with Jackson converting both to put the hosts ahead.

But Sharks flank Manu Tshituka powered over for a converted try just before the break to regain the lead.

Quick off the mark after restart

Lyon struck first after the restart when replacement No 8 Lilian Baret forced his way over from close range and Jackson converted from the corner.

The Sharks responded when No 8 and captain Nic Hatton collected out wide and ran around under the posts.

Fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya then crossed the line and Hendrikse again added the extras to give the visitors some breathing room at 33-21.

Lyon fullback Gabin Lorre reduced the deficit with a try before an intercept try by Sharks scrumhalf Bradley Davids was ruled out for foul play in the build-up.

Then came the French club’s late try and Bester’s match-winner.

The Sharks return to URC action against Cardiff at the Arms Park next week before hosting the Scarlets in their next Challenge Cup fixture on 12 December.

LYON – Tries: Adrien Seguret, Monty Ioane, Lilian Baret, Gabin Lorre, Baptiste Couilloud. Conversions: Paddy Jackson (4).

SHARKS – Tries: Manu Tshituka, Litehile Bester (2), Jaco Williams, Nic Hatton, Zekhethelo Siyaya. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (5).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.