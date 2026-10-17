Tributes pour in for rugby player Hyron Andrews as details emerge of untimely death

The lock forward joined the Lions this season after playing most of his rugby for the Sharks in Durban.

SA Rugby have led tributes to Lions lock Hyron Andrews, who passed away on Friday morning, a day before his team’s opening Champions Cup match of the season, against La Rochelle, in France.

Andrews, 31, is believed to have died from cardiac arrest though it seems French police are investigating the death.

In an effort to “honour” Andrews, who joined the Lions just a few weeks ago from Sale in England where he had been playing for the last few years, the match against La Rochelle would go ahead on Saturday. It will be the Lions’ first outing in the elite Champions Cup after they previously only qualified to play in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Tributes

SA Rugby sent their condolences to the family of Andrews, who they said passed away following an “accident” while on duty with his team in France.

Andrews is believed to have been found unresponsive in a shower cubicle in the spa section of the hotel where the Lions are staying.

The SA rugby authority added Andrews “died after falling” at the hotel.

“This is terrible and distressing news; our hearts go out to Hyron’s family and the whole Lions rugby community,” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union.

“There are no words to adequately convey our shock and the depth of sympathy we feel for his wife Maighlin, and for his extended family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this time of immense sorrow.”

Players from Gloucester and Bordeaux observe a moment’s silence in honour of Hyron Andrews ahead of the European Champions Cup pool 3 match at the Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester, western England on Friday night. Picture: Oli Scarff / AFP

Andrews, who was born in Paarl and attended Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria, also represented the Junior Springboks in 2015.

“His untimely passing is a devastating loss, and we share in the grief of all who knew and loved him,” added Alexander.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire South African rugby family are with Maighlin and all those mourning his loss. May they find strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the support of those around them.”

‘Gave everything to the black and white jersey’

The Sharks in Durban, for whom Andrews, also known as “Ice”, played between 2014 and 2024, said: “Hyron arrived in Durban as a youngster with big dreams and for a decade we had the privilege of watching him grow, as a rugby player and as a man. He gave everything to the black and white jersey …

“He was a friend, a brother and a much-loved member of the Sharks family and the memories he made here, on and off the field, will stay with us always.”

Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria said in a tribute on their Facebook page it is with great sadness that they share the news of the passing of their “old Garsie” Andrews, who matriculated at the school in 2013.

The scene at the hotel where Hyron Andrews passed away on Friday. Picture: Romain Perrocheau / AFP

Investigation

According to reports coming out of France, the public prosecutor in La Rochelle, in western France, confirmed that an investigation had been opened to determine the cause of death, which occurred on the island of Ile de Re, and said that an accidental death was currently the leading line of inquiry.

An autopsy was due to be carried out, according to AFP.

Walesonline reported Andrews had been “found unresponsive in a shower cubicle located in the hotel’s spa area,” according to the La Rochelle prosecutor’s office.

“The shower was locked from the inside.

“There are no signs of violence on his body, and the involvement of a third party is not currently considered a likely scenario. An investigation into the cause of death has been entrusted to the gendarmerie.”

Chris Smith will lead a changed Lions team in their match against La Rochelle from 6.30pm Saturday.