Pitso Mosimane has refuted the suggestion that Benni McCarthy’s Kenya are underdogs as they host Bafana Bafana in a 2027...

Pitso Mosimane has refuted the suggestion that Benni McCarthy’s Kenya are underdogs as they host Bafana Bafana in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday (kick off 6pm SA time).

Bafana lose top spot in Group D

Bafana drew 2-2 at home to Kenya in Orlando on Friday and must beat the Harambee Stars in the Kenyan capital if they are to regain top spot in Group D.

Guinea’s 3-1 win over Eritrea in Cairo on Monday propelled them to the top of the group with nine points, two clear of Bafana.

With Kenya qualifying automatically as co-hosts of next year’s tournament, Bafana must finish ahead of Guinea if they are to make it.

“If you are not playing at home, it is different. They are not underdogs, they are a good team,” said Mosimane.

There is little doubt that it will dent Mosimane’s reputation a little as one of the best coaches in Africa, if his side fails to win in Nairobi this evening, and ultimately if Bafana fail to make it to AFCON 2027.

“I am not playing,” said Mosimane, however.

‘The game doesn’t care who you play’

“South Africa is playing Kenya. The national team playing against each other is bigger than me. There have been a lot of coaches in the continent who have done exceptionally well, maybe better than me.

“You don’t put yourself ahead of the game, it is the most arrogant thing you can do. The game doesn’t care who you play against. You saw at the World Cup, you had Carlo Ancelotti, who has so many Champions League titles, and he had Brazil (Brazil had a poor World Cup finals, losing to Norway in the last 16).

“We have to respect each other … history does not give you an advantage.”