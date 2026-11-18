This is what the Bok boss won't be allowed to do on match days.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has copped a six-match ban by World Rugby for comments he made about match officials during Monday’s team press conference in Dublin.

The ban is the Bok boss’ third and will be applied with immediate effect.

Erasmus’ wide-ranging comments on Monday were mostly about match officials not penalising French players for illegal tackles during the Nations Championship Test in Paris last Friday. France won the game 21-19.

Erasmus’ comments met the “serious misconduct’ threshold, following a review by World Rugby.

The suspension will be applied as follows:

Erasmus will be banned from match-day activities for six international matches;

This includes matchday involvement such as coaching, including direct and indirect contact with team management or players;

He is not allowed to enter the stadium, coaches’ box, playing enclosure, and technical area;

He is not allowed to approach or communicate with match officials on match day;

He is not allowed to engage in any feedback process with match day officials;

And, he is not allowed to perform any media duties during the suspension.

Erasmus will miss this weekend’s Nations Championship clash with Ireland as well as next weekend’s knockout/finals game at Twickenham. He will also miss the Boks’ first four Tests next year, meaning he might only be back with his team on matchdays when the World Cup comes around later in the year.

Bok assistant coaches such as Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids, Tony Brown, Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones will now take charge on match days.

SA Rugby have requested a full hearing into the suspension.

World Rugby statement

World Rugby said in their statement late Tuesday, “Respect is fundamental to rugby, and match officials are central to the sport. Protecting their wellbeing and integrity, and their right to perform without abuse or intimidation, is a responsibility World Rugby and unions take seriously.

“Coaches, players, unions and everyone in the game must uphold these standards.

“Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches. Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse.”