The Bok boss has called on supporters to join him watching the Test in Dublin.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has invited fans to his Dublin hotel, via video link up, to watch Saturday’s Nations Championship Test between his world champions and Ireland.

Erasmus has copped a six-match ban from World Rugby for comments he made about last week’s match officials in Paris, which means he will not be allowed inside the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

In a post on X late Wednesday, the Bok boss said he was not going to “sit and moan” about the ban.

His X post reads: “Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and I hope I get the ‘tech’ sorted = TV on, my laptop camera on and you’re welcome to join me.”

There is a link to signing up.

Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and hope I get the “tech” sorted = TV on, My Laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me. Sign up here (adults 18+): https://t.co/PXrmKbKc00.… pic.twitter.com/QUZRsWmCLV November 18, 2026

Erasmus will miss the rest of the Nations Championship matchdays as well as four matchdays next season, possibly two Tests against the All Blacks and two Tests against Argentina.

SA Rugby are awaiting news from World Rugby about a full misconduct hearing they’ve requested for Erasmus following his sanctioning by an independent World Rugby panel for the comments he made in a press conference in Dublin on Monday.