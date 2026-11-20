One of two confirmed models lined up for South Africa next year, Nissan is expected to open its 2027 product rollout with the Rock Creek version of the X-Trail, reports the Citizen.

What is it?

Set to be joined, possibly later, by the Y63 Patrol, the Rock Creek will make its market debut after premiering in Australia in September as the only X-Trail model to have the e-Power powertrain.

A surprise confirmation for South Africa at the launch of the Tekton in the September, Nissan South Africa has already confirmed that the Rock Creek will be based on the flagship “standard” X-Trail derivative, namely the seven-seat four-wheel drive Acenta+.

Same mechanicals

Likely to be the final encore for the internally named T33 X-Trail following the global unveiling of the new T34 under the Rogue nameplate in the United States two months ago, the Rock Creek’s mainly cosmetic changes from the Acenta+ won’t be carried over to its propulsion method.

Therefore, it will retain the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine, with its 135kW/244Nm again sent to all four wheels through a CVT.

New outside

Building on the changes applied to the X-Trail range in July as part of what is likely to be its final lifecycle update, the Rock Creek’s exterior additions comprise black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, gloss black door mirrors and a black roof.

Exterior changes are prominent down the side, though the rear mainly recieves a Rock Creek badge on the tailgate. Photo: Nissan Australia

Included further is a new front bumper with an imitation skidplate, a gloss black V-motion grille with rounded imitation alloy slots, gloss black door handles and a Rock Creek badge on the tailgate.

A model specific colour, called Baja Storm in Australia, rounds the exterior off, along with what Nissan calls Lava Red detailing on the wheels and wheel caps, on the Nissan badges and on the front and rear bumpers.

Inside

Inside, again based on the Australian-market version, the Rock Creek’s unique cabin fixtures are set to include orange stitch work on the dashboard, centre console, doors and steering wheel, the Lava Red Nissan badge on the latter, Rock Creek embroidered front seatbacks and black nylon-trimmed seats.

Rock Creek’s interior changes are comparatively minor to those of the exterior. Photo: Nissan Australia

Standard specification is, however, expected to be identical to the Acenta+ and therefore include the following:

LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

LED fog lamps;

auto folding electric and heated mirrors;

dual-zone climate control;

heated and electric front seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

six-speaker sound system;

paddle shifters;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

12.3-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Head-Up Display.

Front seats receive orange Rock Creek embroidery work on the seatbacks. Photo: Nissan Australia

Safety and driver assistance systems are set to include:

seven airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degeee camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

ProPILOT autonomous driving system;

Forward Collision Braking;

Blind Spot Warning;

Hill Start Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Departure Prevention;

Trailer Stability Control.

The standard drive mode selector will again have three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport, while the Terrain Mode, introduced solely on the Acenta+ as part of the mentioned refresh, consists of three additional settings: Sand, Snow and Mud.

Despite its off-road application, the Rock Creek doesn’t receive any suspension alterations and, as such, is expected to have the same 210mm of ground clearance as the Acenta+.

Price?

Only due to be priced next year, the X-Trail Rock Creek will, nonetheless, have a significant premium over the Acenta+, which currently retails from R770 900.

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