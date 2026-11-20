Teased in a single image earlier this week, Volkswagen has ended prolonged speculation early by removing the wraps from the second generation T-Roc R as its second R model after the Golf 8.5, reports the Citizen.

Firsts for R

Joining its sibling as the most powerful T-Roc ever made, the R introduces a number of firsts for Wolfsburg’s performance division omitted from the Golf.

Predating the new Tiguan R currently undergoing testing, the T-Roc R, as before, retains the same powertrain as the Golf, but with the inclusion of electrification for the first time.

As previously indicated, the EA888 evo2 2.0 TSI engine develops the same 245kW/420Nm as in the Golf 8.5 R, but has been upgraded by means of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that powers an electric compressor.

T-Roc R recieves blue brake calipers, quad exhaust outlets and standard 19 or optional 20-inch alloy wheels. Photo: Volkswagen

According to Volkswagen, this allows the T-Roc R “to accelerates without any perceptible interruptions in tractive power”,

At the same time, the setup recuperates otherwise lost energy using the regenerative braking system, which is then fed back into the battery.

Paired to a seven-speed DSG, with drive going to all four wheels via the 4Motion four-wheel drive system, the T-Roc R will get from 0-100 km/h in five seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Dynamics

Underneath, the R’s dynamic alternations include the R Performance torque vectoring system, uprated brakes and the same Drift mode as in the Golf.

At the same time, the Dynamic Chassis Control system has been tweaked and the steering recalibrated for improved feedback.

Also carried over from the Golf R is the Race mode and the so-called Special setting modelled on the Nürburgring Nordschleife where the majority of testing took place.

Rev-happy start

A further new addition is what is called R rev-start. Working in conjunction with the standard quad exhaust outlet system or the optional titanium Akrapovič, pressing the starter button without engaging the brake for just over a second sees the engine automatically fire and then rev to 3 000 rpm.

According to Volkswagen, “a deep acoustic rumble from the exhaust system provides the perfect acoustic accent”, while retaining the “characteristic backfire noise when decelerating”.

Visually

Aesthetically, the T-Roc R’s visual changes from the standard model include the R bumpers and door sills, a revised lower grille and side air intakes, the R diffuser, R branded illuminated door sills and blue R badges.

Completing the exterior is the model first illuminated grille and Volkswagen logos, blue brake calipers and standard 19-inch Zandvoort or optional 20-inch lightweight Warmenau forged wheels.

Interior

Unseen till now, the interior builds on that of the normal T-Roc by receiving R specific graphics and readouts within the instrument cluster and infotainment system, the R steering wheel and paddle shifters, and blue stitch work.

Interior has undergone a number of changes from the standard T-Roc. Photo: Volkswagen

The R sport seats, trimmed in ArtVelours fabric and with R badge embroidery work on the front seatbacks, round the interior off.

Colours

On the colour front, five hues been availed, all contrasted by a black roof, the sole exception being Grenadilla Black Metallic.

The other choices are:

Pure White;

Canary Yellow;

Wolf Grey Metallic;

Lapiz Blue Metallic

Approval awaited

Now available priced from €59 995 in Germany, which amounts to R1 138 216 when directly converted and without taxes, the T-Roc R is an uncertainty for South Africa as the previous generation never made onto local soil as a result of likely price overlapping fears with the original Tiguan R.

As such, expectations are that the local line-up, which went on-sale last month, will again be without the R as its flagship. Should approval, however, be made, expect a date of arrival to only emerge in 2027.

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