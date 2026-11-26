First-ever electric M3 will premiere in January, but won't replace the combustion engine variant due to also debut in 2027.

Not seen since being teased in January, BMW has released more in-depth teaser images of the incoming all-electric M3, including first technical details.

Said to represent “a new dimension of driving dynamics” the most powerful production M3 will ever made will, seemingly, be called M3 EV and not i3 M or iM3 as speculation has alleged.

An electric motor for each wheel

Confirmed to have four electric motors powered by a reported 100-kWh battery pack, the M3 EV will produce 625kW/1 200 Nm, which represents an increase of 235kW/550Nm over the current M3 Competition’s 3.0-litre S58 turbocharged straight-six.

Substantiating rumours first made in 2023 about a quad-motor M3, which at the time also alleged 1 000 kW, BMW also confirmed DC charging support up to 400 kW and a claimed range of 650 km. No performance figures were announced.

From i3 to M3: What changes?

Based on the underpinnings of the i3 that debuted in March, the M3 EV will undergo a series of changes, of which only select details were revealed.

These include an M-optimised Heart of Joy control module, a reconfigured electric four-wheel drive system that sends most of the power to the rear wheels, decoupling the front axle when not required and incorporating an electric-specific Drift mode.

M3 EV will become a reality in January next year. Picture: BMW

In addition to each wheel being driven independently by its electric motor, the M3 EV will have a combustion engine sound generator called M eSound that imitates accelerator pedal response, gear changes and the regenerative braking system depending on the selected mode.

At the same time, it also gets what BMW calls eDrive Auto Mode that mimics gear changes “through six stages to suit the drivers’ wishes, speed and situation”.

M3 EV promises a range of 650 km and will be significantly revised underneath from the model on which it is based, the i3. Picture: BMW

Reportedly, the six stages can only be activated in Auto mode, one of four settings available – the others being the track-focused Preset Track, Off, which refers to conventional EV driving, and Paddle, denoting shifts through the virtual transmission using the paddle shifters.

“The moment you get into a car that is one megawatt in performance and you can control every individual wheel, I can guarantee you there might be something wrong with the engine sound if they still miss this, but not in how the car behaves. It’s incredible,” BMW M Head of Development, Frank Weber, told Autocar in 2023.

South Africa?

Set to become the first dedicated M model of the Neue Klasse family, the M3 EV will be marketed alongside the conventional combustion engine, which is also due to arrive next year now that the model on which it is based, the new 3 Series, has been revealed.

Reportedly debuting in January next year, the M3 EV will also make extensive use of carbon fibre, though no further details were provided.

At the same, while both the i3 and 3 Series have been approved for South Africa from the first quarter of 2027, availability of the M3 EV has not yet been made and will most likely only be announced after its unveiling takes place.