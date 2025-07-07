Guzzle Celebrates 14 Years — Shoppers Stand a Chance to Win R14,000 in Vouchers

Since launching in 2011, Guzzle has become South Africa’s leading retail shopping destination, connecting millions of bargain hunters with the best deals from the country’s top retailers. By curating and publishing print and digital catalogues online, Guzzle saves shoppers time and money, bringing unbeatable specials right to their screens — all in one place.

Over the years, Guzzle has grown its loyal community by delivering a smarter, easier way to browse catalogues, compare prices, and plan shopping trips. From groceries and electronics to furniture and DIY, Guzzle is the go-to site for smart South African shoppers who want to stretch every Rand.

A Birthday Giveaway for Loyal Shoppers

This year, to celebrate its 14th birthday, Guzzle is giving back to the shoppers who made it possible. Shoppers stand a chance to win their share of R14,000 in shopping vouchers — just by sharing their honest feedback.

By completing a short survey, shoppers help Guzzle continue to improve and deliver the deals that matter most. The insights from the survey will shape the future of online catalogues in South Africa — making deal hunting better, faster, and more relevant for everyone.

How to Enter:

Complete the short survey honestly.

Include your full name and email address so Guzzle can contact you if you win.

Closing date: 31 July 2025.

Terms & Conditions: By entering, participants agree to receive communications from Guzzle. All winners will be contacted at the end of the competition. Please ensure you have given your correct details.

Visit the Guzzle competition page to enter and stand a chance to win!

Happy 14th Birthday, Guzzle — and thank you, South Africa, for your continued support!

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!