HONOR prioritises a customer-centric approach when it comes to servicing consumers

There is a good indicator of the noticeable growth HONOR has been receiving in South Africa. At the heart of these movements is a simple idea: listen first, then deliver around what the country actually needs. Mzansi wants simpler, smarter smartphone choices that respect tighter budgets, unique local stresses and the freedom to do what it does well; dream bigger without compromise.

Photo: Supplied

HONOR has clearly been listening. Its rapid rise in popularity, trust, and connection is made by continually focusing on real value, long-term durability and support that feels personal rather than distant. The most recent launch already loved is the HONOR X7d, which blends premium experiences with affordability. Even its incredibly durable design reflects Mzansi – tough with a heart and street smarts. Beyond the actual end product customers choose is the overall connection established, one that’s getting stronger. At the heart of that shift is a simple idea: listen first, then deliver around what the country actually needs.

“Mzansi is asking smarter questions. People want a phone that works hard in real life and not just on a spec sheet,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa. “Competitive pricing only means something when it comes with performance, durability and intelligent tools that stay useful for years, not months. The real success is the increasing connection the brand has made with a country that has diverse and unique needs and a culture of respect earned by being heard.”

Photo: Supplied

That customer-centric thinking extends beyond devices to how and where people experience the brand. HONOR has recognised the need to move closer to real life, meeting customers where they already shop and socialise. The new HONOR Lounge inside Edgars at Gateway in Durban is one example, bringing fashion, beauty and technology into the same space so shoppers can see, touch and test devices in a setting that feels familiar rather than intimidating. It signals the kind of connections HONOR is committed to creating across South Africa, from retail floors to after-sales care.

Service and support have become just as important as cameras and processors, which is why HONOR’s after-sales support is prioritised. This is clear to see in offerings like its Care screen protection on selected devices, which brings value by addressing pain points. This includes a free courier-to-door service for phone repairs, so customers can avoid taking time off work to visit a service centre and arrange collection and delivery from home or the office. It is a practical answer to time and transport, two obstacles that most in Mzansi have always hoped brands would help solve.

Photo: Supplied

The new HONOR X7d fits neatly into this customer-first philosophy. This latest innovation sits in a highly competitive price band yet brings a super-long 6 500 mAh battery. Built tough, it offers 5-star SGS Premium Drop Resistance and an IP65 rating for water and dust, helping it survive everything from dust to the drops, sudden summer storms and the unplanned festive splash or pavement slip.

Importantly, addressing the need to not be left behind, the future with AI is factored in with HONOR’s multi-billion-dollar future-driven Alpha Plan. Already, the HONOR X7d includes an Instant AI Button on the frame that gives one-tap access to helpful tools such as image clean-up, translation and other daily shortcuts. For students, the side-hustlers, entrepreneurs, parents and content creators, this means less time digging through menus and more time simply getting things done. It is a small detail that reflects a bigger shift towards human-centred technology that quietly supports everyday life.

The ultimately satisfying result is a device that rises to Mzansi’s unique challenges. It delivers strong battery life, durability and smart features without turning “affordable” into a compromise.

Alongside imaginative spaces like the HONOR Lounge in Edgars and a support system that actually shows up when things go wrong, the HONOR X7d is another sign of a brand that is listening to South Africa and answering with more of what the country has been asking for.

The HONOR X7d is available in Desert Gold and Velvet Black at a recommended retail price of R3 999 nationwide, including imaginative new spaces like Edgars Gateway, where the connection feels even more alive.