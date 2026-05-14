Glencore-Merafe unveils safer Steelpoort Bridge upgrades

Years of planning, collaboration, and commitment came to life at the Steelpoort River crossing in Ga-Malekane, Limpopo, where a major infrastructure project has been completed. A combined effort between Glencore–Merafe, government, and other mining companies has delivered long-awaited upgrades to the area, with community safety, accessibility, and long-term resilience at the heart of the work.

Preserving heritage through modern engineering

The project involved the rehabilitation of the historic steel bridge – originally constructed to support access along the R555 to surrounding communities such as Ga-Malekane – alongside the construction of a new bridge to meet growing traffic demands. This dual-bridge solution honours the area’s rich heritage while preparing the region for a more connected and progressive future.

Over the decades, the original single-lane bridge, first built in the early 20th century, became more than just a crossing. As traffic volumes increased and the structure aged, the need for a safer, more efficient route became increasingly urgent.

With the new bridge in Ga-Malekane local communities can look forward to improved mobility, enhanced access to economic opportunities. Photo: Supplied

A model for mining and government collaboration

Recognising this, Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, highlighted the importance of collaboration between mining houses in delivering impactful projects such as the Steelpoort Bridge. He reiterated that mining companies must honour their responsibility to contribute to the development of the communities in which they operate through their social and labour plans.

“We understood that meaningful investment in infrastructure goes together with uplifting the communities we operate in. This project wasn’t just about steel and cement; it was about safer travel for families, improved access to opportunity, and demonstrating what’s possible when business and government work together to deliver lasting impact,” said Japie Fullard, the CEO of Glencore Ferroalloys.

Driving economic growth in the Tubatse SEZ

The R127.8m investment, funded through collaboration between the public and private sectors, not only safeguards a vital transport route but also supports future regional growth, particularly given developments such as the Tubatse Special Economic Zone.

This project stands as a testament to Steelpoort’s enduring legacy while laying the foundation for a safer, more connected future. With the work now complete, local communities can look forward to improved mobility, enhanced access to economic opportunities, and infrastructure that supports growth for generations to come.