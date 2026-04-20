108MP camera meets sleek design in HONOR 600 Lite

The HONOR 600 Lite has just been launched in Mzansi. Bringing together cutting-edge AI-powered photography, long-lasting battery life and a sleek, premium Metal-forged Unibody design. Its incredibly immersive display, encased in a metallic mystique, feels and responds like it’s playing to win. Sharing the country’s no-compromising attitude.

Unveiled on Friday, SA’s trendsetting, media and influencer communities, embraced every deftly designed element of the event. Each anchored in the star of the show’s Sprout Green Pantone theme, revealing the phone’s premium, fashion-forward authenticity. It was a movement. Literally a launch that echoed the device’s leaner, lighter natural rhythm. On a stage built to make a statement.

Guests, including William KRM, Thembi Seete, Penny Ntuli, Gaisang Noge, Lindough, and Ronwen Williams, experienced the device in motion. From courtside moments to social interactions. Reflecting a smartphone designed to be used, not demonstrated. With YFMbroadcasting live on The Home Run with Ayanda MVP. The mood mirrored the phone, a lightweight feel with a powerful presence.

Image: Supplied

At the centre of the phones immediate appeal is an upgraded 108MP ultra-clear camera system. Evolving from the 2025 HONOR 400 lite. Designed to deliver even sharper detail, improved clarity and more reliable results across different environments.

Paired with the popular AI Camera Button, the 600 Lite responds intuitively to an era where South Africans want to experiment and explore with this rapidly developing technology. With this slim and strong innovation, you can capture moments as they happen. With smooth zoom control and intuitive handling.

AI tools such as AI Eraser and AI Outpainting are set to impress even more. By simplifying the editing process, removing distractions and refining images in seconds. Nothing interrupts the professional flow of an artist’s vision as AI is briefed one step ahead, to find ways to elevate the tiniest of details.

Lin Dough. Image: Supplied

Power that moves with you

Built for full days that rarely slow down, the phone features a 6520mAh battery supported by 45W HONOR SuperCharge. Content, streaming or sharing, the device keeps pace throughout the day, with ease.

Its six-year battery durability puts the attention back on the confidence that performance will hold up over time, far more than expected. In Mzansi, reliability matters as much as innovation. So this becomes a feature that quietly makes a difference.

Slim design, serious strength

The made a stylish entrance. Refined, with an ultra-slim profile and a forged metal unibody frame that is strengthened in all the places. It feels super-light. Even peace of mind is built in with structural strength and a stress-saving 1.8m drop resistance.

Performing beyond its category, it protects even more with an SGS Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush Resistance. A first-in-class durability rating in its segment. Form and function wrapped in value is a gift right now. The 6.6-inch full-view display, framed by ultra-narrow bezels, delivers an immersive viewing experience. With strong outdoor visibility, it is equally suited to capturing content and enjoying it.

Image: Supplied

“The HONOR 600 Lite reflects what matters most to people across Mzansi, a future-forward designed experience that performs as impressively as the first impression it makes,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa.

“We’re seeing real interest in AI, especially around the camera. So we focused on making it accessible, something people can explore without overthinking it, with a battery that keeps up while they find what works for them. It is the feature we need in our everyday life, personified by a premium metal-forged unibody design.”

The HONOR 600 Lite will be available in-store from Friday (April 24). In the colours Sprout Green and Velvet Black. Sold at a recommended retail price of R8 999. Available promotions in retail from R399 x 36 months.

Free Gift: R999 (HONOR Choice Watch 2i). Valid until June 7.

HONOR Care Service Benefit + Free Gift Valued up to R3 998. Once-off 180-Day Free Accidental Damage Protection. Service promotional offer limited to HONOR 600 Lite valid until December 31. The add-value service benefit covers spare part charges, postal repair logistics fees and includes labor fees.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. HONOR has various devices that range from cellphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and audio that complete our ecosystem.

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