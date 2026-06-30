Watch: Dis-Chem Foundation helps keep the NSRI ready when the ocean calls

When danger strikes on SA’s coastlines, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is ready to answer. Made up entirely of dedicated volunteers, the NSRI is a registered non-profit organisation committed to drowning prevention, education and rescue operations that save lives, change lives and create futures.

As the only non-profit in SA focused exclusively on safeguarding lives and livelihoods in our waters, the NSRI plays a vital role in protecting communities across the country. Its highly skilled volunteers spend countless hours training for complex rescues and preparing for the unpredictable challenges that come with working at sea.

Their work goes far beyond rescue missions. Through ongoing water safety initiatives, awareness campaigns and drowning prevention programmes, the NSRI helps empower communities with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe around water. This is especially important in underserved areas, where access to water safety education can help transform lives and reduce the risk of tragedy.

Supporting this essential work is the Dis-Chem Foundation, whose monthly contributions help ensure that NSRI volunteers can continue their life-saving mission. From training to resources, this ongoing support strengthens the organisation’s ability to respond when it matters most, while also expanding its preventative work in communities that need it most.

The NSRI’s volunteers are on call 24/7, driven by a shared commitment to serve and protect. Their dedication, skill and courage embody the best of community spirit, and their work reminds us of the powerful difference that trained volunteers can make.

With the support of the Dis-Chem Foundation, the NSRI can continue to stand watch over SA’s waters, one rescue, one lesson and one life at a time.

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