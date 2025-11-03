13-hour water cuts coming to Ekurhuleni on Tuesday

The City of Ekurhuleni claimed that water tankers will be sent to all affected areas for the duration of the maintenance work

Residents in parts of Etwatwa and surrounding areas are expected to experience low water pressure or no water at all on Tuesday, 4 November, as the City of Ekurhuleni carries out maintenance work.

In a notice issued by the municipality, the city said the planned water supply interruption will take place from morning until afternoon.

“Please note a planned water supply interruption scheduled for 4 November 2025, from 4am to 5pm,” the city stated.

Affected areas

The affected areas include:

Etwatwa Extensions 19, 36, 11, 12 and 16,

Emaphupheni,

Mandela,

Citicon, and

Etwatwa East.

According to the city, residents in these areas will experience “low water pressure to no water” during the outage.

Leak repairs at Etwatwa 19 reservoir

The City of Ekurhuleni explained that the interruption is necessary to repair leaks at a key local reservoir. “Reason: Repair of water leaks at the Etwatwa 19 reservoir,” the notice read.

Municipal teams are expected to carry out the work throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Several 8-hour power outages coming next week in these Joburg areas

To help minimise the impact, water tankers will be sent to all affected areas for the duration of the maintenance work.

“Water tankers will be deployed to assist affected areas,” the city confirmed.

Residents have been urged to store sufficient water for use during the planned shutdown and to use water sparingly once supply is restored.

The city apologised for the inconvenience and said it appreciates the public’s cooperation while maintenance work is underway.

NOW READ: Several Tshwane areas to face overnight water cuts next week